There is more than what is seen in the sufferer psoriatic disease. There are skin lesions, but they are not the only manifestation of psoriasis, so much so that about a third of patients also suffer from arthritis. And there are the “signs” that the disease leaves in people’s lives, in everyday life and in their social, emotional, affective experience, so much so that at times it even compromises psychological well-being.

Psoriasis for two million Italians Numerous scientific researches have now proven that psoriasis is a chronic, disabling disease, often subject to relapseswhich heavily influences the person’s quality of life, because it is characterized by clinical symptoms (scabs, redness, flaking, difficulty walking) that alters the perception of the body image of the person who is affected. “In Italy about two million people suffer from it, mostly adults, but with very different symptoms and manifestations depending on the severity – he remembers Antonio Costanzodirector of Dermatology at the Humanitas Institute in Milan and general secretary and vice president of the European Dermatology Forum (EDF) -. There is no single cause of the disease. However, some events can contribute to triggering it in already predisposed people, such as trauma, infections, stress and drugs. Communicating the diagnosis of psoriasis to the patient is never an easy thing, because it is a disease with which he will have to live and on which it is not possible to know a priori what the evolution will be. But today we have therapies that can significantly improve the quality of lifesince they allow to significantly reduce the lesions, consequently relieving the symptoms ».

It arises from these assumptions the "Beyond appearances" campaign wanted by Janssen Immunology in collaboration with the main patient associations involved in these pathologies, to raise awareness on psoriatic disease and its possible manifestations. An itinerant initiative that starts from Milan to get to Naples November 7, with a focus on therapeutic appropriateness, ea Bologna on 21 November, where it will be the patient associations that will give their contribution on the identification of unmet needs and on the long-term management of chronic disease. The key point of the campaign is the overcoming of appearances, a concept represented visually by Massimo Valentiwho has created a series of ad hoc illustrations in which communication relies on show how there is more than what appears, thus taking up the name of the campaign itself. The illustrations are part of a virtual exhibition set up on the website Psoriasi360.itwhich also collects the voice of the illustrator e the testimonies of doctors and patients, which can also be accessed via the QR code available on flyers and posters placed in some hospitals participating in the initiative in Lombardy, Campania and Emilia-Romagna. "Prevention and early diagnosis are crucial for those directly affected, for their families and for the health system, which must be better organized taking into account the needs of the chronically ill – he says. Riccardo Pase, member of the III Health and Social Policies Commission and president of the VI Commission for the Environment and Civil Protection of the Lombardy Region -. The close collaboration of the institutions with all the stakeholders is a crucial point for the benefit of all ».

Recognizing psoriatic arthritis There can be complications then psoriatic arthritisa chronic inflammatory disease that causes joint pain, stiffness and swelling. Up to 30 percent of patients with psoriasis can develop it over time. Symptoms? «They have a fluctuating trend, they can appear and disappear and vary from mild to severe – he replies Lorenzo DagnaHead of the Immunology, Rheumatology, Allergology and Rare Diseases Unit at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. The severity of the symptoms is not necessarily related to the severity of the psoriasis that accompanies it. Just as, although most people develop psoriatic arthritis following the onset of psoriasis, the reverse is not uncommon and clearly constitutes a potential obstacle to diagnosis. With the new drugs available to the rheumatologist, it is however possible to fight and prevent the disease and its complications with greater force ». Stiffness, pain, swelling and tenderness in and around the joints (in these cases we speak of arthritis or enthesitis) are among the most common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis: most patients have arthritis and 30-50% have enthesitis. Then there are swollen fingers and toes, which appear in the shape of a "sausage": it is there dactylitis, which affects 40-50% of sufferers. One fifth of people with psoriatic arthritis also suffer from a reduction in the range of motion it causes back pain and stiffness. And it is very widespread a chronic fatigue which can be determined by disease duration, inflammatory factors and chronic pain in the absence of inflammation.

Effective therapies exist «A treatment proves effective when it leads to a reduction in injuries of more than 90 percent and indirectly to an improvement in the patient's quality of life – explains Costanzo -. Today we have many drugs that allow to achieve this result, but it is important to decide on which inflammatory mechanism to intervene depending on the patient to be treated ". A early diagnosis in case of psoriatic arthritis and severe psoriasis it is essential to intervene with the right treatments, avoid worsening and guarantee a better quality of life for the sick. "Several are available biological drugs already approved or in the process of approval, but the choice of the correct one can only be made if you look at the disease as a whole, considering every aspect – concludes Dagna -. For this it is essential right from the start uclose cooperation between dermatologist and rheumatologistin order to guarantee each patient the most appropriate therapy ».