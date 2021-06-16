Six words to describe life with psoriatic arthritis, chronic inflammatory disease that can affect people already with psoriasis usually within 4 years of diagnosis, but can also occur earlier and independently. Six words that will inspire an original song signed and interpreted by the singer-songwriter Virginio, star of ‘Amici’, telling fragments and aspects of life of the people who live with this pathology. It’s the countryside ‘Give me 6 words. The tale of psoriatic arthritis‘, promoted by Amgen in collaboration with the A.National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar) andNational association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases (Apmarr).





The campaign leverages music to raise awareness and inform about a still little known pathology, favor the doctor-patient relationship, in particular with the rheumatologist who defines the diagnosis and possible treatments. Starting today and until August 6, on the site www.6domini.it patients will be able to choose the 6 words that best describe their experience of living with the disease. A jury made up of representatives of the patient associations and Virginio will select the 6 most representative words, which will inspire the composition of the musical piece and also an informative podcast dedicated to psoriatic arthritis.

“Psoriatic arthritis – explains Roberto Caporali, full professor of Rheumatology at the University of Milan – it is a heterogeneous pathology that can affect up to 6 domains or articular and skeletal manifestations, as well as the skin domain. His symptoms, starting with pain, have important repercussions on the patient’s life and significantly compromise their quality of life, hindering participation in work, social and family activities. This disease is still underdiagnosed and untreated, mainly due to the underestimation of symptoms and the delay in referring the patient to the rheumatologist. In patients with psoriasis who complain of the first manifestations of arthritis, the rheumatologist and the dermatologist have a key role in the patient’s diagnostic process “.

“Late diagnosis, failure to take care and untimely treatment could have a negative impact on the future of the patient’s life, inexorably changing him – he says. Antonella Celano, President Apmarr – It is desirable to enhance a greater awareness of the patient in order to empower him and make him an active part of the treatment process. Today the rheumatologist has the means to promptly diagnose and treat psoriatic arthritis with effective drugs and it is therefore essential that he knows how to recognize the symptoms “.

“People affected by psoriatic arthritis are mostly young and in the midst of productive activity and this amplifies the extent of the repercussions of the disease – highlights Silvia Tonolo, President Anmar – According to our survey of a few years ago, but still valid, conducted in collaboration with the INPS, at least 24 million working days are lost every year due to this disease. For psoriatic arthritis the rates of disability, estimated at 50%, are as of 1992 and in practice the patient has neither economic nor disease rights “.

The management of chronic diseases such as psoriatic arthritis “needs look at the patient comprehensively from prevention to diagnosis, from the treatment path to the overall impact of the disease – declares Maria Luce Vegna, medical director of Amgen Italia – This is the premise that led us to carry out, in addition to the awareness campaign, ‘Give me 6 words. The story of psoriatic arthritis’, concrete initiatives in support of assistance closer to the daily needs of the patient. We have encouraged the establishment of multidisciplinary teams and privileged paths that connect basic medicine with dedicated specialist centers, helping to improve the quality of life of patients “.

Music “creates the opportunity to move consciences and open worlds to stories that have remained in the shadows. It is an artistic vehicle that unites people and encourages sharing”, he claims Virginio, testimonial of the campaign, who says he chose to join “to help tell the needs of those who face a little recognized disease and to raise the awareness of those who suffer from it without knowing it, because they have not yet received a diagnosis. For an artist, every single one words can be a source of inspiration. All the more so for me the words chosen by patients with psoriatic arthritis, which will arise from their need to tell about themselves, to feel understood, to reaffirm that the pathology they live with concerns them but does not define them ” .