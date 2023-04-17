Deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of SP reinforces the party’s commitment to “pull the country’s agenda to the left”

Despite being part of the base of the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the deputy Guilherme Boulos (SP) said that Psol’s support for the new spending cap, called “tax framework” by the economic team, is uncertain.

“We will wait for the text to reach Congress. I am very afraid of creating a chain for economic growth and public investment. We are still debating these points.”, said the deputy in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished this Monday (17.Apr.2023).

Boulos cited criticism of the text by members of the PT itself, in addition to his party’s commitment to “pull the country’s agenda to the left”.

Regarding the 2024 municipal election, in which he must run for São Paulo City Hall, Boulos said that he follows “with the commitment that the PT will indicate” your runner-up for the race.

The congressman did not want to talk about the leaked video in which presenter José Luiz Datena (PDT) offers to be vice-president on his ticket, as well as the pre-candidacy of the deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB). Both are from acronyms of the base allied to the Lula government.