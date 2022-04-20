Psol deputies filed a request this Wednesday (Apr. ) to Russia in February.

In the same month, the party bench sent a letter to Itamaraty with questions about the topics discussed in the visit to Moscow and the reason why councilor Carlos Bolsonaro had joined the presidential delegation. He is the president’s son.

In response to the caption, the ministry said it had imposed 5-year secrecy on travel reports. The document that compiles the data was produced at the Brazilian embassy in Moscow and had the degree of secrecy imposed on February 21 until the same date in 2027.

The folder claimed that the information could “impair or jeopardize the conduct of negotiations or international relations of the country, or those that have been provided on a confidential basis by other States or international organizations”.

According to Psol, Itamaraty sent the contents of an official communiqué about the meeting and the protocol signed between the governments of the two countries, but did not present the telegram containing the record of Bolsonaro’s visit produced by the Brazilian embassy in Moscow.

France’s convening request needs to be put on the agenda and approved by the plenary of the House. The vote depends on the will of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of Bolsonaro.

For Psol members, there was evident selectivity in the information sent to the bench, which could characterize a crime of responsibility on the part of the minister. “It is urgent that this Parliament has detailed explanations from Minister Carlos França about both entourages, the topics dealt with there and the reasons for the reservation imposed on the diplomatic cables requested”say in the application.

The party sent 15 questions about the trip, including questions raised in the conversation between Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin. The Itamaraty said that it is not competent to “comment on any statements” of the president.

The presence of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) on the trip was also questioned. The ministry said that the definition of who integrates the presidential trips is “chairman’s competence”. The agency once again highlighted that Carlos’ trip did not generate costs for the Federal Government.

The party also asked about conversations with representatives of the Telegram application, also asking if Carlos participated in the meetings. In response, Itamaraty says “not having knowledge of the realization of events of this nature” during the presidential trip.

According to the ministry’s official letter, US$96,850 was spent on tickets and hotel accommodations (about R$453,000), US$125,328 (about R$588,000) on vehicle rentals, US$9,645 (about R$45,000) with interpreters, US$ 12,595 (about R$ 58,000) with a support office and US$ 890 (R$ 4,150) with ceremonial. The president’s accommodation was paid for by the Russian government.