Members of the acronym present requests to the commission that investigates the 8th of January; no voting date yet

the deputy Henrique Vieira (RJ) and the deputy Erika Hilton, both from Psol, presented this Thursday (May 25, 2023) requests to the CPI of January 8 to summon the former ministers of Justice, Anderson Torres, and the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno, to give explanations to the collegiate . The congressmen also want to hear Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, advisor to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who stayed away for just under 90 days after the January 8 acts. A meeting was also requested with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), to discuss the progress of the investigations conducted by the Court on the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. The commission was installed this Thursday, and the requests will be voted on in the next meetings of the group, still without a defined date.