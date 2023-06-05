Requests summon those involved in the acts that were allegedly financed by evangelicals

the deputies Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ) and Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) presented 6 requests related to the alleged financing by evangelical churches of participants in the acts of the January 8th. They request the summoning of the indicted to the CPI. According to Hilton’s spokesperson, they were delivered on the night of Wednesday (June 1st); already on the website of the Senate they appear in the 6th (2.jun).

The documents cited journalistic reports in which Federal Police prisoners claimed to have been financed by various evangelical churches. Like the Renovada Presbyterian Church (MT), the Baptist Church of Maceió (AL) and the Assembly of God of Xinguara (PA).

In the 1st session of the CPI, on May 25, Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), rapporteur of the collegiate, said that the focus of the investigation will be the intellectual authors and financiers of the extremist acts. According to her, it is “very clear that there was prior planning and guidance”.

In addition to those arrested in the operation already indicted, an application requests the summoning of the pastor Thiago Bezerrafrom the church Amor Supremo, in Goiânia (GO).

“The Pastor, using the pseudonym “Regina Brasil”, coordinated a group in the instant messaging application “Telegram” in which he referred to the Festa da Selma. We emphasize that it has already been exposed that Festa da Selma was the code to summon followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro to be present at the coup act on the 8th, even indicating where it was possible to board a bus to come to the country’s capital.”, says the text.



In a note sent to Power360, Bezerra’s lawyer, Dr. Hélio Garcia O. Júnior, said that “there is no evidence that he recruited, coordinated or financed any group aimed at depredating a public building, on the contrary, the defense clarifies that he vehemently repudiates any act of vandalism.”

The text says that “in the end, the defense will prove his innocence and it will remain clear that hundreds of people were unjustly arrested. He still hopes that the investigations can identify the infiltrators responsible for the depredation of public property in the Praça dos Três Poderes. The summoning of Pastor Thiago Bezerra on the grounds that the evangelical churches would have financed it is an immoral, illegal and anti-legal act, so it is expected that the STF judgment will shelve the investigation that culminated in the largest political arrest in human history. Pastor Thiago has always been in favor of peaceful demonstrations supported by art. 5, XVI, and art. 220 of the Federal Constitution.”

The defense further states that at the end of the CPMI investigations “it will remain proven the acts of omission and negligence of the federal government that should protect the public patrimony, and did not do it.”

O Power360 also tried contacting the congregations named in the applications. With the Renovada Presbyterian Church (MT) and Maceió Baptist Church (AL) phone calls and messages via Instagram were not answered. The Assembly of God of Xinguara (PA) also did not respond to messages sent via Facebook. The space remains open for demonstrations.