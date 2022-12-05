Leader of the party’s bench in the Chamber says that the party should maintain independence in Congress

The Psol leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Sâmia Bomfim (SP), stated that the acronym should remain independent during the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the deputy, the attitude should ensure freedom to lead the debate of ideological guidelines defended by the party.

“We want to be free to position ourselves as Psol has always positioned itself, as the left wing in the National Congress, and vocalize guidelines that we know that no one will guide”said Sâmia to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in an interview released this Monday (5.Dec.2022).

“Themes related to human rights, for example, it is very common that they are not based on agreements made with fundamentalists, with more conservative sectors. We want to maintain independence to continue guiding. That is our vocation in Parliament”, he completed.

Psol was one of the first to formalize its support for Lula’s presidential candidacy. The deputy said that the bench should be at the forefront to defend the PT’s proposals, but recognizes ideological divergence with some alliances built by the federation during the campaign, especially in the 2nd round.

Important names in the party are actively participating in the government transition, they are: William Boulos, deputy elected by São Paulo, and Juliano Medeirospresident of the acronym.

However, deputies Glauber Braga (RJ), Talíria Petrone (RJ), Fernanda Melchionna (RS) and the federal deputy elected Erika Hilton (SP) must follow the independent action adopted by the acronym, as stated by the bench leader.

Another point mentioned by the congresswoman is about the relationship with Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which received support from the PT for its re-election as President of the Chamber. The Psol, on the other hand, will be against a possible new term of office for the deputy and is considering presenting its own candidacy for the position.

“I question the hyperpowers that Arthur Lira will have in the next legislature. Is there no alternative name proposed to compete? Is it going to be the vote of the far right, the centrão and the left for Arthur Lira? Can he then have 500 votes?”questioned the deputy.

“Not having a democratic dispute around such a fundamental issue as the presidency of the Chamber is not good for the Lula government. It’s legitimate, I understand and respect it, but you can’t count on Psol being part of it “completed.