Juliano Medeiros will be the former governor’s 1st alternate in his candidacy for the Federal Senate

The national president of Psol, Juliano Medeiros, announced this Saturday (30.Jul.2022) that accepted to compose the slate of Márcio França (PSB) to the Senate for São Paulo. Medeiros will be the former governor’s 1st alternate. According to the leader, the candidacy reflects the search for a union between the leftist parties in the state.

The decision was taken at a party convention held this Saturday, which also decided to confirm support for Fernando Haddad (PT), which disputes the state government.

In a post on his Twitter account, Medeiros also describes dialogues in recent months between the Psol, PT and PSB alliance parties with “the purpose of defeating the toucanate that, for almost 30 years, has privatized public assets and deepened inequalities in the State”.

According to the president of Psol, the former pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol) withdrew from the candidacy in order to build this path of union. The coordinator of the MTST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto) will compete for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Psol asked for a name either for the PT’s deputy or for the Senate, a vacancy that was later accepted by Márcio França. There was resistance to the party’s requests. Haddad is still looking for a name for the vice, who will need to pass through the sieve of França. The vacancy will be used to try to garner support from other parties that are not yet part of the coalition.

Around the campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), it is speculated that France may assume some position in an eventual new PT government. If it really happens, there are real chances that Juliano Medeiros will assume the role of senator.

