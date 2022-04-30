by Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The PSOL on Saturday made official the party’s support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in this year’s presidential election, and will meet with representatives of the PT’s campaign next week to agree on the party’s participation in the council. campaign and in the formulation of the government program.

“The union of the left around Lula’s candidacy is undoubtedly the best tactic to defeat Bolsonaro. We are happy and hopeful with this decision. Next week we will start talks to participate in the political council of the campaign and the coordination of the government program”, said the national president of the PSOL, Juliano Medeiros, according to a note published on the party’s website.

+ Lula attacks Bolsonaro and Doria during an event with women in São Paulo

Lula will speak this Saturday at a PSOL event being held in São Paulo.

Lula also has the support of the Sustainability Network and the PSB – which will give the vice president on the ticket, the ex-Toucan and ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin. The PV and PCdoB also support Lula, which formalized a party federation with the PT.

In addition, federal deputy Paulinho da Força (SP), national president of Solidariedade, declared his party’s support for PT and next Tuesday this will be formalized at an event with Lula in São Paulo.

