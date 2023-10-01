A man attacked another during a disagreement between party wings vying for positions at the top of the party

The national convention of Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) this Sunday (October 1, 2023) recorded confusion among activists. A man punched another on stage at the event. The disagreement began after different wings of the party began to argue about the dispute over positions at the top of the party.

In the images, it is possible to see that a man comes from the audience, goes up to the stage and punches another person. O Power360 was at the scene and after the confusion he discovered that the person who threw the punch was part of the party’s executive in Rio de Janeiro and was stationed in the deputy’s office Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ).

Watch the video (35s):

This Sunday (1st October) the convention elects a new president of the party. Historian Paula Coradi, from the Solidarity Revolution, federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Guilhem Boulosmust be elected to the presidency of the party in place of Juliano Medeiros.

The MES (Socialist Left Movement) current, which has female deputies Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) and Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS), accused Boulos’s wing of trying to change the rules to control the most important positions and reduce the influence of minority tendencies in the party.

As it has the largest number of delegates, the Boulos and Medeiros movement could change Psol’s internal regulations and make new appointments to the party’s board of directors. One of the positions is that of treasurer, which is today administered by the Sâmia and Melchionna chain. Finally, the party’s different tendencies managed to reach an agreement and allow the plurality of internal party views to remain in key positions.

The MES movement also reached an agreement so that in the 2024 elections the party would only form political alliances with parties that made up the alliance of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 1st round of the 2022 elections. party could form alliances with Centrão parties, but retreated from the initiative.