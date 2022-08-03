Sâmia Bomfim published a print of the email on Twitter; recently, BH councilor Duda Salabert was also threatened

The federal deputy and leader of Psol in the Chamber, Samia Bomfim, said this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) that she was threatened with death. in your profile at twitterthe congresswoman published a print of the message.



“Last Thursday I received an email from a person threatening to rape and kill me in front of my 1 year old son. In the message, the author also mentioned that I would not be in the Chamber of Deputies next year and ended up making a Nazi allusion.”, he wrote.

Bonfim said he received the messages on Thursday (28.Jul.2022) and the following day he filed a complaint.

Here are the post:

other reports

Belo Horizonte councilor Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) was threatened with death on Monday (Aug 1, 2022). Former federal deputy Manuela D’Ávila stated have received name-calling and death threats.