Party bench at City Hall contests the so-called “jabuti” that allowed the approval of the measure within the “dark kitchens” project

the bench of psol in the Municipal Chamber of São Paulo filed an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) on Thursday (1st.Dec.2022) at the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) to contest an alleged “jabuti” inside bill who approved the calls “dark kitchens” in the capital of São Paulo.

One “jabuti”, in political language, refers to a proposal that is inserted within a bill already in progress whose theme has no direct relationship with the text. Psol alleges that the approved law modifies the permitted noise limit from 55 decibels to 75 decibels in concert halls and stadiums without a technical opinion justifying the change. Here’s the full of the action (198 KB)

The project was approved with 38 votes in favor, 11 against and one abstention on Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) and sanctioned by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nuneson Wednesday (30.Nov).

The law regulates the operation of “dark kitchens” –kitchens that operate exclusively in the sale of food for delivery and do not provide an option for local consumption– and establishes a period of 90 days for compliance with environmental and urban standards.

The petition presented to the TJ-SP by the leader of the Psol group, city ​​councilor Celso Giannazialso argues that the text could not be joined by amendments or substitutes because it was presented by the mayor himself.

“The government took advantage of this project and put an issue that had nothing to do with industrial kitchens in a very case-by-case action, to benefit companies that put on shows here in the capital”says Giannazi at ADI.

The councilor also suggested that the change should mainly affect the elderly, such as in areas close to the Allianz Parque arena, which hosts events and sports activities in the central region of the city. “There are many concerts there, and the stadium was constantly being fined“, said.

O Power360 contacted the City Council of São Paulo, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.