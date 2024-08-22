According to a report, the city is paying for overpriced food to a company linked to an ally of Nunes; the city government denies irregularities

The presidency of the Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) of São Paulo, party of the candidate for the municipal elections Guilherme Boulos, filed a representation with the Public Prosecutor’s Office this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) against the city’s government on suspicion of overpricing in the purchase of food for the homeless population.

The document is based on a report by UOLwhich shows that the municipal administration would have hired a caterer linked to councilor Rodrigo Goulart (PSD), who is part of the mayor’s support base Ricardo Nunes (MDB), for a value considered above market value. Here is the full (PDF – 1 MB).

According to the news portal, the São Paulo City Hall paid R$4.11 for half-liter bottles of water, while the same costs R$0.77 in markets consulted by Uol.

The company FGR Silva Buffet e Eventos LTDA, which produces soups, chocolate drinks and teas for the Baixas Temperaturas operation, was also reportedly hired after going through a bidding process in which four other companies participated – with lower prices, but disqualified in the process.

The report also shows that the owners of the service provider are linked to Rodrigo Goulart’s family.

The document, signed by Débora Pereira de Lima, president of Psol-SP, calls for the investigation of a possible act of administrative impropriety and the crimes of active and passive corruption and fraud in bidding processes.

WHAT THE CITY OF SÃO PAULO SAYS:

Wanted by Poder360the City of São Paulo denied the irregularities when hiring the buffet. He said that the values ​​include logistical costs and hiring auxiliary professionals “some of them on night shifts, in peculiar conditions of extreme cold”.

The city’s Human Rights Secretariat said in a statement (read below)that the bidding process was regular and that the company, which came in 4th, offered “a price below the reference value reached by the administration and meeting all the requirements of the notice”.

Read the full statement from the City of São Paulo below:

“The SMDHC (Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights and Citizenship) informs that the contracting of the supplier company for the Low Temperatures Program was done through a bidding process, respecting all legal requirements. The values ​​refer to a service provision contract that includes, in addition to the supply of food, a series of actions such as transportation logistics, provision of infrastructure for heating food at ten points in the city, supply of containers and cutlery and professionals to provide services such as nutritionists, kitchen assistants, waiters, stockers, drivers, cooks and assistants, some of them on night shifts, in peculiar conditions of extreme cold.

“The company FGR Silva Buffet e Eventos Ltda. was ranked fourth in the bidding process, having offered a price below the reference value reached by the Administration and having met all the requirements of the notice (price proposal, qualification documents and price composition spreadsheet). The first three placed were disqualified for not fully complying with the requirements regarding the documentation requested in the bidding notice. One of them, in fact, had an appeal dismissed by the Court.”