The PSOL bench filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) against the recently enacted law that allows the emission of up to 75 decibels in the surroundings of concerts and large events in the city of São Paulo. The new law has been criticized by civil society and neighborhood associations, both for allowing an increase in noise and for having been included in a project on another topic, that of “dark kitchens”.

In the second and final vote in the City Council, on Tuesday, 29, councilor Celso Giannazi (PSOL) had already signaled that he would judicialize the change, if it were approved and enacted by the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). “It is a tortoise, yes, because it deals with different issues”, he said at the time, referring to the term popularly used for articles inserted in projects on other topics. “A volume of this size can bring several health problems”, he highlighted on a social network this Saturday, 3.

City Hall denies that it is a “tortoise”. In a note, he highlighted: “Bearing in mind that the dark kitchens bill deals with regulations for a new activity in the city and its discomfort parameters, it was understood that it was possible to include in the text defining noise discomfort parameters in situations not previously provided for in the legislation.”

Last week, a decision by TJ-SP considered the end of gratuity for seniors aged 60 to 64 on buses in the city of São Paulo to be “unconstitutional”, as it was included in a project on another topic.

The new law – number 17.853/22 – entered into force on Wednesday, 30, after being published in the official diary🇧🇷 Authored by the Executive, the text underwent modifications by councilors linked to the City Hall. The most criticized was the inclusion of Article 13, regarding the new decibel limit for the surroundings of concerts and large events.

The change was criticized by civil society movements and part of the councilors, for involving a theme not directly linked to the project. Petitions presented in the Chamber gathered more than 20,800 signatures against the new decibel limit.

The limit refers to large-scale events and shows previously authorized by the public authorities, “as defined in a regulatory decree, which by their nature do not occur continuously”.

Another change in the approved version is the inclusion of a paragraph that highlights that the provisions contained in the article “do not exempt those responsible for complying with mitigation measures related to noise to be implemented in the establishment or surroundings, as the case may be”.

To the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo before the vote, the prosecutor for the Environment of the Capital, Jorge Mamede Masseran, said that he would also file a representation with the attorney general of the Court of Justice, asking for the declaration of the unconstitutionality of the law, if approved.

The change has led to criticism from neighborhood associations and residents for making it possible to increase noise in areas that are currently limited in emission to lower levels, such as 55 decibels, depending on the neighborhood’s zoning. The law should especially hit the vicinity of arenas.

For experts, prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause damage to the body, such as sleep disorders, cardiovascular disease and mental health problems. Some of the opposition councilors have associated the proposal with the three notifications that Allianz Parque received for violations of the Urban Silence Program (Psiu) in the first half, which could lead to administrative closure. In April, for example, a show at the venue reached a measurement of 74 decibels.

In a report by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, Abraham Gurvitch, Director of Market Relations at the Brazilian Association of Event Companies in São Paulo (Abeoc), said he considers the noise levels provided for in the new law to be reasonable. “On the day of the Brazil game, I was alone in my living room, with the TV on, the peaks on the decibel meter were 80 decibels. There’s been an exaggeration. The levels of the new legislation are reasonable. Society evolves faster than the regulation of activities.”

Rules for ‘dark kitchens’ also received criticism; understand

The so-called “dark kitchens” are industrial kitchens dedicated exclusively to the production of meals for delivery, usually by apps, without customer service on site. Residents of neighborhoods with “dark kitchens” complain about the risks of noise and atmospheric pollution caused by exhaust fans and other equipment.

They have also criticized the lack of clarity about how the inspection of the sector would be. Another point questioned was the absence of an environmental impact study for this type of activity.

Part of the companies in the food sector have also criticized the law, for restricting the size of “dark kitchens” to up to 500 square meters when located in residential areas.

In a note issued before the approval of the then PL, the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) said that the change would make the “maintenance of existing operations” economically unfeasible and could prevent the opening of new units.

Already neighbors of “dark kitchens” declared in public hearings in recent weeks that the new law is insufficient. One of the most criticized points is the lack of restrictions on opening hours. Residents around these spaces report air and noise pollution on a daily basis.

The approved text fits these spaces into two subcategories, the Ind-1b-1 and the Ind-2-1, existing classifications for other types of establishments, in the Law of Installment, Use and Occupation of the Land (the Zoning Law), of 2016.

The new law includes “dark kitchens” with three to ten kitchens and up to 500 m² as Ind-1b-1. In the zoning law, this classification is aimed at establishments manufacturing bakery, confectionery, pastry and similar products with “polluting potential”, especially odors, “subject to technological control”. It is considered “compatible with the residential neighborhood with regard to the occupation characteristics of the lots, access, location, traffic, urban services and levels of noise, vibration and environmental pollution”.

Ind-2-1, on the other hand, refers to places with more than ten kitchens or 500 m². In the Zoning Law, this classification is aimed at spaces for “food preparation, preserves, cereal products, beverages, among others”. In this case, it is an “industrial activity that generates urban and environmental impacts, which implies the establishment of specific standards referring to the occupation characteristics of the lots, access, location, traffic, urban services and noise levels, vibration and environmental pollution”.

The law determines that each kitchen cannot be smaller than 12 m². A change in the original text delimited a minimum distance between each dark kitchen, limited to one establishment within each radius of 300 meters.

For the installation of new establishments, a memorandum describing the undertaking must be submitted in advance to the Municipal Secretariat for Green and the Environment. Spaces must offer minimum infrastructure for couriers, such as bathrooms and free water. The law also determines that establishments already in operation have 90 days to regularize.

Also according to the new law, the discharge of exhaust gases must be carried out at a height of 5 meters in relation to the top of all constructions. Another point is that establishments will not be able to reserve spaces on the public road as parking for the withdrawal and delivery of goods.

It will also be required that the entrance of the establishments have a sign with information on the companies that use the space. In addition, sites with more than 100 m² will have to have a civilian firefighter to ensure safety.

“Compliance with the specific provisions of an urban and building nature contained in this Law does not exempt those responsible for the main activity and for the operation of kitchens from complying with the regulations applicable to non-residential industrial activities, whether of a municipal, state or federal nature”, highlights an excerpt of law.

With regard to noise, establishments may be held responsible for both equipment noise and that generated by the circulation of motorcycles and other activities, if considered to be in disagreement with the legislation in force.

“Those responsible for the establishments will be responsible for the inconvenience that their service providers, in this capacity, as well as their employees, may cause third parties, even in areas outside their premises, such as sidewalks and public roads”, points out another excerpt.