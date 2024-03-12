Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2024 – 9:17

Federal deputy Luciene Cavalcante (PSOL-SP) filed a draft resolution that seeks to prevent deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) from assuming the presidency of the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal establishes a change in the internal regulations of the Brazilian parliament to prohibit defendant deputies in the cases provided for in the Clean Record law from presiding over committees.

“In this sense, it is unacceptable that a deputy facing criminal proceedings for crimes as serious as those provided for in the Clean Record Law is allowed to preside over committees, given the serious risk to the order of business posed by a suspected person”, explains Luciene in the project filed in the last Friday, 8, at Casa.

Nikolas Ferreira was elected as president of the Chamber's Education Committee, by 22 votes in favor and 15 blank votes. In September 2023, the deputy became a defendant for transphobia, after exposing a 14-year-old transgender teenager on social media.

The case occurred in June 2022, when Nikolas was a councilor in Belo Horizonte. At the time, he released a video on his YouTube channel, in which he criticized the presence of a transgender student in a girls' bathroom at a school in the city. In the video titled “transvestite in the bathroom at my sister's school”, the deputy exposed the name of the school and showed the moment in which the student was questioned by his sister, also a minor.

The complaint presented by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MP-MG) was accepted by the State Court of Justice (TJ-MG). In the text, the MP stated that the deputy exposed the teenager and “delegitimized her identity” by refusing to treat her in the way she recognizes herself.