The political group led by the federal deputy and pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), emerged victorious from the 8th National Congress of the PSOL, which ended this Sunday, the 1st, in Brasília, by managing to elect the historian Paula Coradi as president of the party with 67.1% of the votes. She will lead the party until 2026. The meeting was marked by tension between different party groups and had to be interrupted after a fight between activists that led to an exchange of punches.

Like Boulos, Coradi belongs to the Solidarity Revolution wing, a branch of the party that advocates closer ties with the PT and the Lula (PT) government. The current Socialist Left Movement, made up of deputies Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP) and Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), was defeated. This wing understands that PSOL needs to adopt an independent stance in relation to Lula.

“Electing Guilherme Boulos as mayor of São Paulo will be one of the great tasks and challenges that PSOL will undertake and will do everything to produce this political victory which, in addition to being a huge victory for PSOL, will be a huge victory for the entire Brazilian left”, said Coradi in an interview with TV PSOL shortly after the end of the Congress. She also stated that the party plans to re-elect Edmilson Nogueira, mayor of Belém (PA), and that it has “very good possibilities” with federal deputies Tarcísio Motta, pre-candidate in Rio de Janeiro, and Talíria Perrone, pre-candidate for mayor from Niterói (RJ).

Boulos’ pre-campaign was the target of internal criticism from the PSOL when it announced that it will have Lula Guimarães as its marketer, the name responsible for the electoral campaigns of João Doria and Geraldo Alckmin in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Meanwhile, the PT confirmed support for the psolista’s candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024, in compliance with the agreement signed for him to give up running for state government in the last election and support the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT -SP).

Capixaba from Vila Velha (ES) and licensed teacher from the state education network of Espírito Santo, Coradi will replace Juliano Medeiros, who presided over PSOL between 2017 and 2023. In a statement released to the press while still president, Medeiros said that the management PSOL regrets the disagreement that occurred between two activists during the event. “The case is under investigation by the responsible bodies. The incident did not change the course of the meeting, which ended by electing the new direction and approving all planned resolutions,” he declared.