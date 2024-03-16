Party sent document to the Chamber's Ethics Council with excerpts from military testimonies, which cite the deputy's approach

On Friday (15 March 2024), Psol sent a new document to the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies in which it requests the revocation of the federal deputy's mandate Carla Zambelli (PL-SP).

The party had already requested the end of the congresswoman's term on August 18, 2023, but has now forwarded another document with additional information that Zambelli had pressured military personnel to join coup initiatives. The facts narrated arise from testimonies of the alleged coup d'état planned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies. Read the complete of the Psol amendment (PDF – 66 KB).

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli would have pressured the former Air Force commander during the Bolsonaro government, Air Lieutenant General Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, to join the coup plot, as reported by the military officer to the Federal Police.

The former Air Force commander told the PF that Zambelli approached him after the graduation of aspiring FAB (Brazilian Air Force) officers, held on December 8, 2022, in Pirassununga (SP). The military said that the congresswoman asked that “don’t leave President Bolsonaro in the lurch”.

Baptista Junior also told the PF that he reported Zambelli's approach to the then Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, who also said that he had been approached by the deputy “Similarly”.

Psol believes that there is material to revoke the federal deputy's mandate, and included excerpts from Baptista Junior's statements to the Federal Police.

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality, this Friday (15th March), of 27 statements to the PF of those involved in the Tempus Veritatis operation (from the Latin, “Time of Truth”), launched on 8 February against Bolsonaro and his ally to investigate an alleged coup attempt in 2022.

Through social media, Zambelli ironized the content of the statements that mention his alleged actions. “I didn't know that high-ranking generals accepted pressure from a low-clergy deputy. Our Armed Forces have had better commanders. Sad”he wrote.

O Power360 contacted Congresswoman Carla Zambelli's team to comment on the Psol's impeachment request and the statements that quote the congresswoman, but did not receive a response at the time of this publication. The space remains open.