Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 12:21

PSOL presented a document to the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies that reinforces a representation made by the party that calls for the impeachment of deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) for allegedly being linked to the coup attempt. The new request is based on “new statements inciting the coup d'état” made by the parliamentarian, according to the acronym.

The addition was signed this Friday, the 15th, following the disclosure that the former Air Force commander, Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, said in a statement to the Federal Police that he had been approached by Zambelli with the demand not to leave the former president Jair Bolsonaro “in hand”. Zambelli's defense stated that the deputy never made an illegal request, she does not remember the fact and “if, perhaps, she asked for acceptance, she did so because of the defeat in the elections”.

To the PF, Baptista stated that he had refused to comply with the parliamentarian’s “illegal” request. “Deputy, I understand what you are saying and I do not accept that you are proposing any illegality”, the soldier allegedly said to Zambelli, according to his own statement.

The PSOL says that Zambelli's statements “are extremely serious” and that the practice is “incompatible with ethics and parliamentary decorum and it is an “imperative” that the Chamber impeaches the deputy.

“Carla Zambelli is one of the greatest exponents of coupism – and, therefore, of disrespect for the Democratic Rule of Law – within the Chamber of Deputies”, write the president of PSOL, Paula Coradi, and the 14 deputies of the PSOL-Rede federation who sign the document. “It is essential that representation reaches the Ethics Council: and the impeachment of Representative Carla Zambelli, more than a possibility, now becomes an imperative.”

The acronym had already presented another document calling for Zambelli's impeachment in August 2023, when hacker Walter Delgatti Neto stated, to the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8, that Bolsonaro offered him a pardon to invade the system of electronic voting machines and exposed supposed vulnerabilities. Zambelli, according to Delgatti, mediated his conversation with the former president.

This first request has not yet been received by the Ethics Council and is awaiting submission from the Board of Directors of the Chamber. If the document arrives, it will be up to the president of the collegiate, Leur Lomanto Júnior (União-BA), to proceed.

In 2023 alone, 29 representations were filed, after a disturbed start to the year in the Chamber, with exchanges of insults, swear words and fights between Bolsonaro supporters and supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

All 22 cases judged were archived – one of them involves Zambelli herself, accused by Duarte (PSB-MA) of having ordered him to “take it in the c…” in an audience with the former Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino. Zambelli denied having said anything to the parliamentarian and said it was necessary to “calm things down”.

The case's rapporteur, João Leão (PP-BA), chose to archive it because he had “doubts” about what happened in the incident.

Seven other processes were filed in 2023 and are still awaiting evaluation.