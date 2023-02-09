Deputies ask for withdrawal of proposal sent during Bolsonaro’s administration to regulate mining in indigenous lands

The Psol bench in the Chamber sent a letter on Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) to the federal government asking for the exclusion of the bill that regulates the exploitation of indigenous lands. The text is an Executive proposal sent to Congress in 2020 by the management of the then president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The project 191 of 2020 allows, among other activities, mining in indigenous territories. It also enables the exploitation of mineral and water resources by encouraging economic development in indigenous areas.

Psol’s request was sent to the minister Alexandre Padilha (Instructional Relations) with copies for ministers Marina Silva (Environment) and Sonia Guajajara (Indian people). Here’s the full of the letter (279 KB).

The Psol states that, according to the Internal Rules of the Chamber of Deputies, the federal government, as the author of the text, may request the exclusion of the proposal. It will be up to the Presidency of the Chamber to grant or not the eventual request.

The health crisis that affects the communities of the Yanomami Indigenous Land is one of the justifications presented by the Psol to reinforce the request to withdraw from the project.

“The humanitarian crisis of the Yanomami peoples –which provoked a real international commotion due to the strength of the images of sick children with severe malnutrition and the high number of deaths caused by the expansion of mining in indigenous lands– exposed the urgency and indispensability of withdrawing the proposal in question”, declared the party.

In March 2022, the House passed a motion for urgency on the proposal. With the measure, the text can be voted on in plenary without going through the House committees. Last year, Bolsonaro began to use the war between Russia and Ukraine to promote the project.

“In practice, PL 191/2020 intends to legalize mining, grant mining and oil and gas exploration rights, as well as trample on the constitutional rights of indigenous peoples. In addition, the proposal also promotes the installation of hydroelectric plants, the opening of roads and the planting of transgenic species in Indigenous Lands”, says Psol.

In the Chamber, the Psol has 13 deputies. The party forms a federation with the Sustainability Network. The leader is the deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP).