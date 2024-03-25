Then intervener in Rio de Janeiro, the general appointed Rivaldo despite suspicions of links with militiamen

The Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) activated the PGR (Attorney General's Office) so that the general Walter Braga Netto be investigated for naming Rivaldo Barbosa, a suspect arrested for participating in the murder of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ), to head the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro in 2018.

At the time, Braga Netto was appointed intervenor in Public Security in Rio de Janeiro by the then president Michel Temer (MDB). General Richard Nunes was appointed, at the time, as Rio's Secretary of Public Security and chose Rivaldo to head the State's Civil Police. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 128 kB).

Despite being chosen by Richard Nunes, the appointment act was signed by Braga Netto, who, according to the representation sent by Psol, knew that Rivaldo Barbosa was suspected of having links with Rio militiamen.

Therefore, it continued anyway with the appointment of the then head of the Homicide Department to the Civil Police Secretariat.

He was appointed on March 8, 2018 and took office 1 day before the crime, on March 13. Rivaldo has been arrested since Sunday (24 March 2024) along with the other suspects for his involvement in the death of Marielle and her driver, Anderson Gomes.

