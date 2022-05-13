Congressmen filed a lawsuit in the STF and PGR after the president said that a supporter weighed “more than 7 arrobas”

The Psol bench in the Chamber of Deputies sued the STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Friday (May 13, 2022) against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for directing a speech considered racist to a supporter.

The crime news addressed to the President of the Court, Minister Luiz Fux, calls for the prosecution to be accepted and the investigation of the alleged crime of racism committed by the Chief Executive last Thursday (May 12). At the time, he told a supporter that he weighed “more than 7 arrobas”. Here’s the intact of the crime news (508 KB).

In the action, Psol recalls that it is not the first time that the president has made this type of comment. On April 3, 2017, during a lecture in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro stated that he had visited a quilombola community and that “the lightest Afro-descendant there weighed 7 arrobas”.

“This is just an indigenous reserve, there is a lack of quilombolas, which is another joke. I went to 1 quilombola [sic] in Eldorado. Look, the lightest Afro-descendant there weighed 7 arrobas. Do nothing! I don’t think they are even for breeding anymore. More than BRL 1 billion per year spent on them“, he said.

In September of the same year, Bolsonaro was denounced by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and ordered to pay R$50,000 in moral damages for the statements against quilombolas and the black population.

The case was also voted on by the 1st Panel of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) which rejected the complaint by 3 votes to 2.

During the vote, Minister Roberto Barroso opened a disagreement and said that not receiving the complaint could lead to a “wrong message to society”.

“’Arrobas’ and ‘procreator’ are terms used to refer to irrational animals, to animals and, therefore, I think that equating black people with animals, in theory, for the purpose of receiving a complaint, a plausible element of violation of article 20 of the racial crime law”he said.

Psol states in the document presented to the STF this Friday that “the discriminatory practice is the true modus operandi of Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s political action”.

“Thus, as can be seen, these are repeated and permanent behaviors that are an affront to the Federal Constitution and a threat to human rights on the part of the President of the Republic. In the Democratic State of Law, the President of the Republic must submit to the Federal Constitution and the laws in force, and must respect democratic freedoms and the constitutional prohibition of racism and any other form of discrimination.says the party in action.

In addition to Psol, PT federal deputies, Gleisi Hoffmann and Paulo Teixeira filed a request for an investigation with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) citing the same episode carried out by Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro”used, once again, the unit of measurement “at” – usually present in the beef cattle trade, in the slaughterhouse or in the slaughterhouses – to refer to a black person, aware that the same conduct has already been identified as discriminatory by that person. eminent Attorney General of the Republic and by Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court“, says the PT in the action. Here’s the intact of the action (715 KB).