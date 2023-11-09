He socialist party PSOE and the Catalan independence formation Junts signed this Thursday in Brussels an agreement to unblock the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Spanish Government, which includes a future amnesty for pro-independence supporters prosecuted by Justice.

The agreement It is key so that the socialist Pedro Sánchez can be invested as president for another four years in Spain.

The pact was signed by the number three of the Socialists, their Organization Secretary Santos Cerdán, and the General Secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull.

The negotiators from Junts and the PSOE closed the agreement in the last hours after a few days of intensifying contacts, with multiple exchanges of documents to polish the text of the amnesty law and prevent its potential beneficiaries from being affected by restrictive interpretations.

An amnesty law that will have to be registered in the Spanish Parliament in the coming days for processing, before the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez, which is expected next week.

The “number three” of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, said this Thursday in Brussels that the agreement between his party and JxCat for a future amnesty does not include “names” and covers people related “directly or indirectly” to the process “between 2012 and 2023”.

The PSOE also assured that the agreement with Junts is for the legislature and not just for the investiture.

This law is strongly criticized from different sectors, especially the right, which called for protests for next Sunday throughout Spain, considering it unconstitutional.

Since last weekend, there have been rallies in front of PSOE headquarters in different parts of the country, which at the party’s headquarters in Madrid led to incidents with arrests and injuries, with the presence of ultra groups.

EFE