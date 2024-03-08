A group of PSOE feminists has started collecting signatures in the party “to promote the expulsion of public officials who request, accept or obtain a sexual act from a person in exchange for remuneration or benefit of any kind.” . This manifesto, which was written last Wednesday, is promoted by the former spokesperson for Equality in the PSOE Congress, Ángeles Álvarez, and the philosophers Amelia Valcárcel and Alicia Miyares. Basically, they want the PSOE to advance in the commitment to abolish prostitution as agreed in the last federal congress held in 2021.

Among the signatories is the former deputy general secretary of the PSOE, Adriana Lastra; former minister Matilde Fernández; the former president of the Board, Susana Díaz; and the former Minister of the Environment, Rosa Aguilar. The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Juan Espadas, and other Andalusian leaders who supported Díaz in his failed primary elections against Pedro Sánchez have also joined.

In the midst of the outbreak of Koldo case ―in which the National Court investigates the alleged collection of illegal commissions for contracts for the sale of masks awarded by the Government during the pandemic― and on the occasion of International Women's Day, the promoters of the writing expressly address the Minister of Equality and federal Secretary of Equality, Ana Redondo, to take on the initiative. They also demand that the PSOE's Code of Ethics and Conduct be expanded so that it “incorporates the explicit rejection of the outrageous business of prostitution.” And they add: “We demand it as an inexcusable condition for compliance with the principle of exemplary public office, non-compliance being grounds for expulsion of anyone who requests, accepts or obtains a sexual act from a person in exchange for remuneration or benefit from the whatever type.” The Malaga socialist Meli Galarza, one of the promoters of the initiative, adds that this measure will also apply to organic positions.

The editors of the manifesto maintain that to be “coherent” with their intention to promote an abolitionist law, the PSOE must first “start at home.” And they add: “Because abolitionism is the path that Spain must follow, we must begin by applying the principle of exemplarity in our party.” Socialist militants undertake to present amendments in the next federal and regional congresses of the PSOE that incorporate this requirement in the Code of Ethics.

