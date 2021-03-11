At the edge of 2:30 p.m. yesterday, José Antonio Serrano, spokesman for the Municipal Socialist Group in the Murcia City Council, presented a motion of censure against the mayor José Ballesta, backed by the spokesmen of Ciudadanos (partner of the current municipal executive) and Podemos-Equo, Mario Gómez and Ginés Ruiz.

The regulation requires that the motion of censure must be endorsed by the signature of the absolute majority of the councilors of the Corporation to be admitted for processing, so that in addition to the ten socialist councilors, the four from the orange and the two of the abode. PSOE and Cs will form a government in coalition, if the initiative is successful, with José Antonio Serrano as mayor, almost 26 years after another socialist, José Méndez, occupied this position. The vote is scheduled for Thursday, March 25, a date that would coincide with the ordinary plenary session.

1 By surprise. The presentation of the motion of censure in the Murcia City Council caught many councilors by surprise, even the leading groups, who did not hesitate to acknowledge that they had found out from the media. 2 Podemos and the future government. One of the great doubts about the new municipal executive is the role that the purple formation will have in it, without whose votes the motion would not be possible. But yesterday there were no revelations. 3 Popular spokesperson. Assuming that Ballesta will not continue in the City Council, it remains the question of who will assume the leadership of the group and the spokesperson. Two names are running: Rebeca Pérez and José Guillén.

A troubled morning, which began with the dawn of the day, and in which the news of the agreement between PSOE and Cs jumped to the surprise of the vast majority of mortals, even for some councilors of the leading parties, as they themselves recognized. In the orange formation they pointed to the PP’s complaint against Mario Gómez as the definitive trigger that led to the rupture of the coalition.

«We are prepared to govern; there are nine very professional councilors who will do an enviable job in the next two years »

José Antonio Serrano. PSOE spokesperson

In the part of the new government in the Murcian Consistory, the bicolor of the executive is clear and there is only one doubt about the possible entry of the purple councilors in it. A doubt that yesterday “was not the time” to clear up, they said.

In the other part, that of the opposition bench, the three councilors of Vox will follow, to which the eleven councilors of the Popular Party will be added. And if something seems clear, it is that the current mayor will not sit with them. On the contrary, the theory that José Ballesta will return to his office at the University of Murcia (UMU), of which he was rector, is gaining strength. There he is a professor at the Faculty of Medicine and professor of Histology and Embryology.

«We defend a political project within the framework of unity of action, which the Popular Party has refused to follow; but we do not regret these two years, we have tried »

Mario Gomez. Citizen Spokesperson

As a substitute in the leadership of the group, which would also take over the spokesperson, the names of the councilors Rebeca Pérez, current spokesperson, and José Guillén, third deputy mayor and Ballesta’s right-hand man, are shuffled. The future of councilor Felipe Coello is also up in the air, who resigned on Tuesday as head of Health and Sports due to the vaccine controversy, 41 days after it was uncovered and the insistent requests of the opposition and Cs. It seems that his continuity next to the popular ones, and for which he was betting, would depend on who assumes the spokesperson of the group.

A happy day”



“Today is a happy day because this motion of censure represents a change of course in a city council that was politically exhausted, with years in which the city has not advanced,” said José Antonio Serrano. And he added that “we have important challenges and we will leave our skin” to respond to the socioeconomic crisis derived from the Covid pandemic.

“We are prepared to govern,” said Serrano bluntly, before registering the motion and after presenting it to the secretary of the Plenary, in a meeting with the media. “There are nine councilors who are very professional, prepared and who will do an enviable job in the next two years” of the legislature, referring to their municipal team.

The socialist considered that it was something good for Murcians, that it generated “illusion” and that it was going to allow them to enter the Murcia of the 21st century, away from the “lack of transparency, shadows and corruption.”

“It is not a blank check”



Mario Gómez pointed out that “a new governance agreement and a new era” was opening before Murcia. “We tried two years ago (with the PP) but it has been impossible,” said the first deputy mayor, warning Serrano that the support of his group “is not a gift, nor a blank check, but a responsibility.” , where the focus is on a change in the Administration in favor of the “defense of neighbors without partisan interests.”

The Citizens’ spokesman said “not regret anything” when asked if this agreement could not have been produced two years ago and if not doing so would have meant the loss of this time. “We defend a political project that we hope to work within the unity of action”, which, he assured, “the PP has not wanted to do.”

Neither Serrano nor Gómez were concerned that there could be some “dissent” of councilors before the motion of censure, since “although we are different parties we are very united in the objective of building a new Murcia,” said Serrano. And the spokesman for Ciudadanos added “Do you think that after what we’ve been through there may be a dissident?” Gómez was referring to “the attacks” that he had suffered (including the complaint last week) and the “ninguneo” several times denounced by the rest of the councilors by some of his colleagues from the PP. Neither did they advance the possible composition of the municipal executive and the delegation of powers, nor if Podemos would enter it: “We have 10 days to see it.”

For his part, Ginés Ruiz, from the spokesperson for Podemos-Equo, indicated that his role yesterday was to “open a window” towards a new way of governing a city council “that has been kidnapped for almost 30 years and return it to the citizens.” . For the politician of the purple formation, “it is time to talk about the needs of the more than 400,000 citizens and not of the 29 who are in here.”

Silence in the PP



On the part of the popular bench, after the first hit and stupor, silence, which was not broken throughout all of yesterday. They have 15 days ahead to rule as if nothing had happened. Both his current partner, Mario Gómez, and the socialist spokesman, José Antonio Serrano, acknowledged that they had not spoken with the mayor. “He has not greeted us for a long time,” replied the socialist, who noted that “he knew what was happening and that there had been enough events” to present the motion of censure.