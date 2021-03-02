Stop short of the reform of the law of the Statute of the President. The Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly approved this Tuesday process through the single reading procedure, that is, in an urgent and abbreviated way, the announced modification, which will allow Fernando López Miras to be a candidate again in the next regional elections, in 2023. But he left in the air the date to close this chapter, from which the remodeling of the Governing Council also hangs. PP, Citizens and Vox had almost closed to take it to plenary session next March 10, or a week later at the latest. Finally, the legal doubts expressed by two parties delay it without a date.

The situation planned by the center and right-wing political bloc took an unexpected turn with the request by the PSOE for a legal report about whether this reform is retroactive, as argued by some lawyers consulted by the Socialists. This is an important nuance because, among other things, it will determine the possibilities that López Miras can attend not only the 2023 elections, but also those of 2027.

Martínez Baños: “As the change in the law is drafted, it will allow López Miras to govern for up to 14 years”



Vox decided to rethink the situation and not run into a matter of such importance. Your spokesperson, Juan José Liarte insisted that he considers the PP and Ciudadanos proposal “reasonable”But first he wants to know the conclusions of the report on this same issue that he entrusted to the former Andalusian judge and deputy Francisco Serrano, an external advisor to his parliamentary group for a year. Expect to receive it this Wednesday. Equally he prefers to wait to know what interpretation the lawyers of the Autonomous Chamber make in this regard. “The reform is not in such a hurry and it is better to act rigorously,” he said. To this is added that his deputy Mabel Campuzano will be on sick leave for at least two weeks. Your vote will be key if someone in Cs decides not to support the reform.

Up to 14 years in office



“We include ourselves in the group that has many doubts about this change in the law, because as it is written, it is not retroactive and would allow López Miras to govern for up to 14 years. It would therefore violate the agreement reached by consensus in 2014 to limit the mandates to eight “, warned the deputy spokesman of the PSOE, Alfonso Martínez Baños. Other doubts raised by socialists is if everything related to the limitation of the mandate of the president must be regulated by ordinary law or by organic, as lawyers have interpreted in other regions who addressed the same issue before Murcia; if such an important change should be made for a particular and not a general interest; without reports from advisory bodies, moreover; and if it is justified, process it through an urgent procedure and without consensus.

Liarte, who considers the change “reasonable”, assures that “he is not in such a hurry and it is preferable to act rigorously”



The preparation of the report requested by the Socialists will take a few days, in the best of cases, or several weeks, depending on the urgency that the governing bodies of Parliament give it with respect to other ongoing issues. The braking will probably be contributed by Budget law of 2021, whose entry into the Assembly is expected for the second half of March and paralyzes the rest of parliamentary activity for at least a month. If this happens, the reform of the presidential law would be postponed to May, taking into account that there will also be a political break at Easter.

In the PP they do not see any danger in the rethinking of Vox nor in having to postpone without a date a reform that very few days ago they wanted to bring with great urgency to today’s plenary session. It depends on her that López Miras executes at this time the remodeling of the Government that Cs demands to make her head of ranks, the counselor Ana Martínez Vidal, vice president of the Community, replacing Isabel Franco.