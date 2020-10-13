The decision is firm and will be carried out at full speed. PSOE and United We can have already registered this Tuesday in Congress the reform of the Organic Law of the Judicial Power (LOPJ) that will serve to circumvent the veto of the PP to the renewal of the governing body of the judges. The initiative has been registered as a bill, that is, at the initiative of the groups and not the Government, which guarantees a much faster process. PSOE and United We can have confirmed that they expect it to be approved in two months, which would unlock the renewal of the Judiciary, pending for almost two years, before the end of the year. 188 deputies recently requested that renewal, and those are the votes that PSOE and United We can hope to get. In the opposition, PP and Vox have reacted harshly – the popular ones have even spoken of “dictatorial attitudes” by Pedro Sánchez – and this time Ciudadanos has also joined in the substantive criticism of a controversial decision.

The reform, which must reach the absolute majority of Congress, that is 176 deputies – it is an organic law – has two central elements. On the one hand, the norm will restrict the functions and therefore the power of the Council once the five years of the mandate are completed and while the body is renewed so that it cannot appoint judicial positions. On the other hand, the current form of election of 12 of the 20 members of the General Council of the Judiciary will be changed. Now, it takes to renew them 3/5 of the Congress and Senate. With the new rule, an absolute majority would suffice in a second vote if those 3/5 have not been achieved in a first.

The spokesmen of the two parliamentary groups, Adriana Lastra, from the PSOE, and Pablo Echenique, from United We Can, have appeared together to present the reform. “We cannot allow the blockade of the PP. This rule is designed to allow the proper functioning of the institutions, ”said Lastra. “The PP has been in breach of the Constitution for two years by not renewing the Judiciary. We are defending the principle of democratic legitimacy. The current council is the fruit of a majority that no longer exists. It is a bill to enforce the Constitution and to protect the Judiciary ”, Echenique concluded.

By choosing the route of Congress and not that of the Government, the two groups speed up the procedures, facilitate negotiation with the other partners in the majority and also avoid having to request the report on the reform of the General Council of the Judiciary itself, which has expired for some time. two years. Neither the State Council or the Fiscal Council, as it would have to do if it were through a government bill.

With the modification of the law, the opposition’s right to veto would be eliminated and the unblocking that lasts almost two years would be allowed, although that yes, in exchange for setting a precedent that can harm the left when the right comes to power and especially of a formidable political and judicial controversy that has already begun even before the reform was presented.

The Government pact between PSOE and United We Can requires both partners to present the law proposals jointly, or at least with the agreement of the other party. The formation of Pablo Iglesias is the one that insisted the most on this matter, and had a proposal to reform the LOPJ ready for weeks, but has waited to reach a consensus with the socialists. The PSOE, which at first was reluctant to a legal change ad hoc To unblock the law, he changed his mind after the last failure in August of the negotiation between Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Casado and after the CGPJ decided, against the government’s opinion, to continue appointing key Supreme Court judges despite being in functions, opted for this controversial reform.

PSOE and United We can basically agree on the necessary reform, although they had discussions on matters of nuance such as whether to dismiss the members of the Council when their mandate expires or keep them in office but with very limited powers, as preferred by the PSOE and has finally registered. What they both agreed on is to change the method of electing the 12 members of the quota of judges so that three-fifths of the Chambers (210 votes in Congress) are not needed but an absolute majority (176), which would facilitate the renovation without the PP. For the other eight, those of the quota of jurists of recognized prestige, the PP is essential, because the Constitution establishes that majority of 3/5 to elect them and it is not feasible to change it.

The rule therefore changes the law to expressly regulate what a Council in office can and cannot do and, among the decisions that would be vetoed once the five-year term expires, would be the appointment of discretionary positions, from the chairmen of the hearings provincial and superior courts of justice, to the magistrates or the presidencies of the Supreme Court chamber.

With this regulation, the Government intends to prevent a repeat of what happened with the government of the judges, which since it remained in office in December 2018 has appointed more than fifty positions, including 13 magistrates of the high court, who are life squares. The latest round of appointments, approved two weeks ago after the Government tried to stop it, has been the one that has convinced the Socialists of the need to deactivate this possibility for the future.

With this change, the renewal of 12 of the members would be facilitated, reason why both parties plan that the legal reform allows this option of partial renewal of the Council. That is to say, that the organ can begin to function with 12 vowels or that these coexist with the eight old ones.

The reform of the LOPJ that the Minister of Justice Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón promoted alone in 2013 already allows partial changes, but only foresees that each Chamber will renew on its own the 10 members that correspond to it. Now what the Government partners are studying is that the renewals can also be separated according to the quota of origin of the members.

PSOE and United We can have already surveyed some groups, which have shown themselves willing to make a legal change to facilitate the unblocking of the CGPJ. Among them are the majority of those who three weeks ago signed a declaration in favor of the renewal that was made public on September 27 and in which nine groups charged against the parties that block the Council. The text was signed by the block that facilitated the investiture of Pedro Sánchez plus Junts per Catalunya. In total, 187 seats.

See the bill. Click here if you do not see the document.