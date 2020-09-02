The mini-crisis between the PSOE and United We Can for Budgets and the Citizens’ veto is closed until further notice. The atmosphere in the Council of Ministers this Tuesday sanctioned it. Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias have agreed on the conditions to move forward: first there will be an outline of the budget plan negotiated between the two groups, and then the most delicate support will be open to other parties, especially Cs. Socialists and Podemos met this Tuesday to draw up the master lines of public accounts, with the tax reform as the touchstone, and the party led by Iglesias will be in the negotiation with the other groups.

Friday seemed like a fundamental crisis. On top of the table was not an issue that usually divides the PSOE and United We Can, such as the Monarchy, without practical consequences: what was at stake were the Budgets, the central project of any Government and more now, in the midst of a pandemic, With the accounts extended from 2018 and a mana of 140,000 million arrived from Europe that can only be conveyed with a budget project that should serve as the basis for the entire legislature. With the veto of United We Can to Ciudadanos, everything was blown up. The PSOE sees no alternative to approving the accounts with the group of Inés Arrimadas, because ERC, the option that those of Iglesias prefer, seems far away now in the middle of a political storm in Catalonia and with an already pre-electoral environment.

However, after a weekend of restlessness and an internal meeting of United We Can, in which it was very clear that everyone agreed to demand that there be an agreement within the coalition first and that this group be present in the negotiations with Citizens and everyone else, Sánchez and Iglesias closed a pact in which both give in in various areas.

The leader of Unidos Podemos renounces any veto to Ciudadanos, a group with which he maintains a notable ideological distance. In return, Sánchez accepts what his partner proposed: it will be very clear that the Budgets are from the coalition, and not from the PSOE with Citizens, and Unidos Podemos will be in the negotiation meetings, contrary to what happened in August.

This Tuesday the first phase of this new internal agreement began with a meeting between María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance, and Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State in the Vice Presidency of Iglesias and his trusted man on economic issues. They both know each other well and have already negotiated many documents, including the 2019 Budgets, which finally fell due to the rejection of ERC, which forced the electoral call of April of that year.

Montero and Álvarez will presumably be the negotiating partner in the next round from now on with all the other groups, because the coalition has only 155 seats and needs at least another 21 to reach an absolute majority. Ciudadanos wanted to avoid at all costs a photograph with United We Can, and in fact Arrimadas claims every day that thanks to them the group of Iglesias will have less influence on public accounts. But the agreement within the coalition is clear, and this Tuesday it was endorsed by both Sánchez, in an interview on the SER network, and Montero herself, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

Sánchez, as usual, softened the controversy: according to his version, “there has been no veto from United We Can to Citizens.” And then he detailed that agreement with Iglesias, although without citing it. “We are going to make some Budgets that incorporate the Government agreement with United We Can. But later we will have to talk to others. We are not going to veto any party ”. “We are a coalition government, not one color. All interlocutors have to acknowledge it, “he said when asked if United We can be at the meetings.

It was a clear message to Arrimadas, who seems to have accepted this new game formula. Although this Tuesday she admitted that it is not “comfortable” for her to negotiate with this coalition government, the leader of Cs explained that she will do so because the situation is exceptional and the Spanish need it.

In public and in private, within the Council of Ministers, Sánchez considered the crisis resolved. “I am very satisfied with the loyalty and functioning of the Coalition Government. The understanding is being optimal in the circumstances of a pandemic. Stability is guaranteed ”, I point to the string SER.

Montero confirmed that there will be members of the Iglesias group in appointments with the other parties. “There will be members of the Treasury Government and members of the United We Can Government, it could be Nacho Álvarez himself. There will be no problem to sit for the hours that are necessary, “he said.

Once agreed on the forms, now we must do it on the content. In fact, as Montero herself explained and confirmed by ministers from both sectors, the Treasury has already been talking to the ministries for weeks about their priorities and the needs of each one, so there is already a budget framework. However, Montero and Álvarez have to discuss a particularly sensitive issue; also for Citizens, who will want to leave their mark: taxes.

Montero has been warning for weeks that the tax reform that was foreseen in the government program agreed by the PSOE and United We can not be carried out now, and it will have to be delayed throughout the legislature. The Treasury believes that in the middle of the economic crisis, the utmost care must be taken with tax increases so as not to truncate the recovery. There is the heart of the negotiation between the PSOE, United We Can and then with Cs. The Socialists trust that the group of Churches will be pragmatic because right now the priority is to have Budgets.

The idea that they handle in the Treasury is now to accelerate the negotiations with United We Can and then with all the other groups – Montero will also try with ERC although it seems difficult – to be able to approve the deficit path at the end of the month and then present the Budgets at the beginning October. The intention is to be able to approve them before the end of the year. What the Government is clear about is that if it does not have the guaranteed support, it will not present it, because a defeat like that of 2019 would be an unacceptable political blow. The first accounts of the coalition and of Sánchez are beginning to appear. But there is still much left.