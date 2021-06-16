The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, this Wednesday in Congress. Javi Martinez / GTRES

The negotiation of the housing law removes one of its main obstacles. After months of dispute over how to regulate rental prices in stressed areas (those where prices have risen above what is considered reasonable), the two government partners have reached a consensus, according to sources announced on Wednesday. United We Can. The solution found is that while an area is considered stressed (in principle, that condition will be declared for three years) the rental contracts in that area will be frozen.

The germ of the proposal was launched by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (the old Development, which carries the weight of the negotiation by the PSOE), which proposed a special extension of rental contracts in stressed areas, so that the tenants, in the event of termination of the contract, could extend their stay in the dwelling for as long as that area continues to be affected by paying the same rent. To that, explain sources from United We Can (whose negotiating weight falls on the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda), an agreement has been added in the negotiations so that it is also applied in new contracts, which in those areas will have as a price cap what the previous contract of the property marked. In both cases, therefore, a rent cap would work that would prevent rents from continuing to rise.

The details of this mechanism remain to be outlined – what would happen in new property rentals without a previous reference contract? Would the price be totally frozen or could it be updated with the CPI? – and the agreement is not even completely closed, but for the sources of the purple formation the solution is satisfactory and means that “the PSOE has yielded to the proposal of United We Can to implement a system of public regulation of rental prices to stop the abusive increases of the same, against to the tax incentives that they initially proposed ”.

The Ministry of Transport replies that they are not aware of the acceptance of the agreement by the other party and recall that, in any case, the consensus was born from their proposal. They add that it does not imply the withdrawal of its tax incentive plan, which remains on the negotiating table and is complementary to the price freeze. These incentives consist of tax breaks for apartment owners in stressed areas who agree to lower the price to their tenants to the levels set by the official rental price index. The bonuses could reach up to 90% of the income received and contemplate other situations to promote leasing, such as that the tenants are under 35 years of age.

A long process ahead

In Unidos Podemos they show satisfaction, although they admit that the agreement “would not allow lowering of rental prices (…) nor would it cover the Catalan housing law”, two of the objectives that had been set. The Catalan law, precisely, has starred in the last delicate moment in the relationship between the two partners of the Executive, since before the end of the legal term to do so, the Government has decided to appeal it to the Constitutional Court. However, the path for a new regulation of rents in Spain is clearing and “the negotiating teams continue to work intensely”, indicate sources of the purple formation.

Neither party ventures when the final agreement will be reached and a text will arrive at the Council of Ministers for it to send it to parliamentary processing. The Government’s commitment to the European Union, according to the recovery plan sent to Brussels, is to take this first step in the first half of 2021; that is, before the end of June. Initially, as a result of the tense budget negotiation last fall, the two government partners had promised to have a first draft of what will be the first democracy housing law in January. But soon the differences blew up the forecasts. After months of tug of war, the deal seems very close. It will, of course, be the starting gun for a long awaited tour of Congress and Senate. According to the plans sent to Europe, the Government expects the final approval of the standard in the second half of next year.