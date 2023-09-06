The majority that is being forged for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez takes a new step this Wednesday with the registration of the bill to reform the regulations of Congress and allow the co-official languages ​​to be used in all plenary sessions, something unprecedented. PSOE and Sumar have accelerated the procedures to register it this Wednesday, so that it can be qualified next week at the Congress Table and take it to an extraordinary plenary session the following week. The initiative bears the signatures of all the groups of the new majority —PSOE, Sumar, ERC, PNV, Bildu and BNG— except Junts, which has chosen not to put its name on it, although it plans to support it. Carles Puigdemont’s group thus makes a new gesture of distance, but it is behind the initiative and in fact it was one of the parties that demanded it, with ERC. The reform needs to achieve an absolute majority in Congress, 176 seats, but in principle it can count on the 178 that supported the presidency of Francina Armengol on August 17.

The idea is that the reform can be applied already on the 26th, at the investiture plenary session of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. From a technical point of view, it is easy to do because it is a single reading proposition that only needs a plenary session to be approved. Another issue is politics, because the initiative is rejected by Vox and the PP. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the latter party, has been clear on social networks: “I am Galician and I speak my two languages, but I do not conceive of a Congress with earpieces. If all politicians communicate in the common language, it is not appropriate for citizens to pay to understand each other in the chamber. Puigdemont and Díaz did not need a translator.

In any case, what is clear is that the same majority that made the socialist Francina Armengol president of Congress on August 17 will be seen in action again, and that showed very clearly that Sánchez has a chance to be president if he wins a I agree with Junts, but Feijóo doesn’t have any because he lacks four votes.

This reform was one of the conditions of the Catalan separatists from Junts and ERC to support Armengol as president. In fact, the very election of the former president of the Balearic Islands is a gesture that shows that it will be a different legislature, with space for co-official languages ​​and very focused on territorial issues.

The change in the regulation will affect several points in order to guarantee the use of the co-official languages ​​in all areas of parliamentary activity. In this way, it is necessary to touch on the regulation in the articles in which the use of languages ​​is limited to Spanish, not only in the interventions of parliamentarians, but also in the registration and publication of initiatives, which will be extended to all languages co-officers. The reform will imply the hiring of translators that has not yet taken place, but the PSOE trusts that they will have everything ready for the full investiture of Feijóo. The change is simple, and above all it implies including a section 3 to article 6 of the text, which states that “men and women deputies will have the right to use in all areas of parliamentary activity, including oral interventions and the presentation of writings, any of the languages ​​that are official in any autonomous community in accordance with the Constitution and the corresponding statute of autonomy”.

The regulation provides for a period of six months until all the means are ready to be able to present any writing in the co-official languages. But interventions in plenary session can be made from the outset. “The Official Gazette of the Cortes Generales will publish the initiatives in the official language in which they have been presented, as well as in Spanish,” the Socialists say in the explanation of the initiative. “Likewise, in the Sessions Journal, all the interventions and agreements adopted in the plenary sessions, the Permanent Deputation and the Commissions will be reproduced in their entirety, both in the language in which they were pronounced, and in Spanish,” the text adds.

This modification of the regulation responds to the commitment announced by the president of the Congress, Francina Armengol, on the day of her election, to allow the use of all the official languages ​​from that same constitutive session. The Socialists ensure that this measure brings linguistic plurality to the Lower House and responds to the constitutional mandate for the “cultural heritage” of the “Spanish languages” to be “object of special respect and protection.”

The Senate modified its regulations in 2005, as Congress now intends to do, to allow the use of the co-official languages, but only in the sessions of the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities, which rarely meets, through simultaneous translation from Catalan, Valencian , Basque and Galician. Five years later, the Senate again amended its regulations to allow the use of these languages ​​during the debate on motions in plenary session, which are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. And the possibility was established for the initiatives to be published in Spanish and in the corresponding co-official languages. The Senate allocated 280,000 euros in its last annual budget to guarantee the use of the co-official languages ​​in accordance with these guidelines after the latest reform.

Read the proposal registered in Congress. If you can’t see it, click here.