Pedro Sánchez signed up this Saturday as his own the pre-agreement reached on Friday by the employers and unions to raise wages by at least 10% cumulatively over the next three years and which will guide collective bargaining until 2025. An agreement that, In the eyes of the president, it has been possible thanks to the “dialogue” and “social peace” that his government has promoted in these five years and that the PP had previously “thrown away.”

Both Sánchez and the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, have highlighted the importance of social dialogue on numerous occasions. Up to 18 agreements have been reached in this area with the social partners, they always presume, although the CEOE has distanced itself in four of them. “The wage agreement is going to create a framework of certainty that is going to move Spain forward at this time,” said the head of the Executive.

In the PP they celebrate the “responsibility” shown by the unions and employers in the pre-agreement against the “negligence” of the Government that, they point out, renounced an income pact. “Sánchez has received a great lesson from the workers and businessmen,” said Alberto Núñez Feijóo. From Granada, the opposition leader charged the chief executive for “living on income” and having “confronted” the social agents and promised not to renounce an income agreement that protects the self-employed and serves to recover acquisitive power.

Economy and water, axes of the campaign



The economy, along with housing or the environment, have become one of the main axes of the campaign with which the PSOE and PP seek to mobilize their electorate for the 28-M. Three weeks before the polls open, the Socialists hold on to the good economic and employment data to display a statistically solid management beyond the noise –and the effects– generated by reforms with unwanted results such as the ‘only yes’ law is if’.

The popular, more focused on the problems of the day, strive to request a tax cut and remind the Government that the price of the shopping basket does not stop increasing and has experienced a rise of 3.4% in the last three months. “If we have paid 42,000 million more in these twelve months, wouldn’t it be time to lower income tax and reduce VAT on meat, fish and preserves?” Feijóo wondered.

The leader of the PP also made a forecast. Prices will continue to rise. It does not rain and that will increase the costs. He also took the opportunity to pick up the baton from the president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, and point out that what Andalusia needs is water. “Between you and I we are going to put the water in Andalusia,” the Galician leader promised, who is trying to attract socialist voters from inland Andalusia who do not feel identified with Sánchez. “Spain needs a change like the one that occurred in 1982. (…) It is time – he encouraged – to take a different ballot and send Sánchez to the opposition.”