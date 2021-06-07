If there is bellows, the offensive of the PP will continue, with all the batteries, until the day of reflection, prior to the electoral day. The President of the Government says that the elections will be in November 2023. The rope will be tightened to the maximum. The Executive ensures that it is prepared for the harshness of the opposition and this, disunited, will not stop harassing Pedro Sánchez. This is how it will be seen this week in the Cortes, even if the president does not appear when he is on an official trip in Argentina. His name will appear dozens of times in the session diary.

Issues will not surprise. The pardons in preparation for the Catalan independence politicians sentenced by the you process, partial and different for each of the 13 concerned; the pandemic; relations with Morocco and labor reform will be discussed this week in the government control session, in which the free issue has been intensified in question time. There will be doses of remembrance in all the issues that the PP, Vox and Citizens consider essential to agitate, but, above all, that of the pardons before the call for protest in the Plaza de Colón next Sunday. The judicial movements on Operation Kitchen, allegedly prepared to hide evidence against the PP from the judiciary, side with the Government against its adversaries.

The popular ones did not think that they were going to have the trump card of pardons at the time of entering the polls after the triumph of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid. That result has given wings to the party leader, Pablo Casado, convinced that he cannot stop marking and permanent denunciation by the Government, sources from the PP leadership point out. Although not everything is already written in the making and becoming of the party.

The popular have not managed to hide the discomfort caused by the call for the demonstration against the government’s pardons. Nothing to do with his attitude with that of Vox, who goes for all. The first opposition party is not comfortable with that of Santiago Abascal in a united front that recalls the photo of Columbus from February 2019. On that occasion there were high heads, even some elbows to be immortalized in an image in which many wanted to be. Pablo Casado, Albert Rivera and Santiago Abascal wore their best smiles. Now, the leader of the PP and the new leader of Citizens, Inés Arrimadas, do not want family photos, but each one to go on their own. The formal excuse is the one that then called the parties and, now, a collective, Union 78, although the public is mostly related to PP and Vox.

This is the forecast, at the moment without a sociological basis, made by the PSOE, given “the aggressive look” against the Government with which the concentration is being prepared. While the PP ventures that many socialist voters can go to the demonstration due to the evidence of the high percentage that is against pardons, in the leadership of the PSOE they consider out of reality that this could happen. “No socialist militant will go to a call from Vox or the PP, and if there are socialist voters in that square, it would be exceptional,” say party interlocutors.

Not everyone in the PP, far from it, says out loud that you have to go with Vox “without shame”, as stated by the export spokesperson in Congress Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. That criterion will not be heard from the majority of popular leaders, but they will try to avoid their attendance at that Sunday rally with a parliamentary week in which the accusations to the Prime Minister do not produce indifference. “Either Pedro Sánchez or the Constitution.” This dilemma began yesterday to be launched from the ranks of the PP, at the foot of the table petitioning against pardons, as inaugurated by the deputy secretary of communication, Pablo Montesinos. “The problem is Sánchez.” This simple sentence is prepared for before and after an eventual government crisis may occur. The changes of ministers do not matter, since Sánchez is the problem, they will rivet. Without Pablo Iglesias, as he said, away from any public presence, there is no longer a parapet to cushion some blows against Sánchez, they recognize in the Government. The calculations of the PP, however, are not those of the Executive and those of the socialist ruling nucleus.

The pardons and the beginning of the negotiation or dialogue with the Catalan Government, with all its relevance, will not be what stands out in the lives of the majority of Spaniards, the socialist interlocutors consulted want to believe. The end of the pandemic or its mitigation with vaccination; the economic improvement and the limitation of tensions within the Government in the new stage of the coalition without Pablo Iglesias are the parameters in which the Executive operates. The dialogue with the Catalan independence movement is even mentioned as an attempt “to channel the problem” that part of society can recognize, even if not immediately. It will not change the marbled existence of blocks. For this reason, next Sunday, with or without a photo in Colón, the PSOE will place the right and the extreme right together.