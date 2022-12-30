Last week the constitutional commission of Congress finally closed the deadline for amendments —which the PP had forced to extend several times in this legislature— to modify article 49 of the Constitution, which refers to people with some disability as “physically handicapped , sensory and psychic”. The PP presented only one amendment —in line with the one agreed two years ago with the PSOE— that simply establishes the change of that term to that of “people with disabilities”. The matter, which had been stuck in the lower house for more than a year due to the resistance of the popular to open the door to any constitutional change, will now be discussed in the new session in Congress, which starts in January. The PSOE and most of the parties are in favor, and the most important organizations, Cermi and ONCE, are pressing to speed up the reform. Its managers they met a few days ago in La Moncloa with the president, Pedro Sánchez —and later also with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo—, and they demanded a commitment that the change will materialize before the end of the legislature.

The last attempt to modify the wording of article 49 of the Constitution failed, in September 2021, because the then spokesperson for the PP in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, reasoned that it did not seem to her “the right political moment” to touch on the Fundamental Law . In the text of its amendment, the PP argued that “reasons of opportunity” to carry out this reform were “absolutely non-existent”, because “parties that openly question the Spanish Constitution and whose blasting they intend to destroy” are in the Government, alluding to United We Can. Vox also registered a similar text. The popular ones greatly influenced the possibility that some members of the coalition Executive wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to “open the melon” of much deeper proposals for constitutional reform, always against the backdrop of fear of a repetition of the process Catalan independentist.

The parties in the Government, PSOE and Unidas Podemos, which have the majority at the table of the constitutional commission of Congress to regulate their terms and calendar, have now decided that it is time “to push forward” with that change pending for a long time. 44 years old, according to sources from both groups. Article 49 It says: “The public powers will carry out a policy of forecasting, treatment, rehabilitation and integration of the physically, sensory and mentally handicapped, to whom they will provide the specialized attention they require and will protect them especially for the enjoyment of the rights that this Title grants to all the citizens”. The modification proposal is limited to replacing “disabled” with “persons with disabilities”. The PP now assumes this modification again in its only amendment, but it has not yet resumed the negotiations that it already undertook and closed with the Executive on this matter two years ago. The reform of article 49 was even part of the first meeting between the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the new popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in April 2022, in which the president offered the popular leader up to 11 State pacts. That didn’t come to fruition either.

More information

The main associations focused on disability, in addition, put a lot of pressure on it. Fifteen days ago, the president of the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (Cermi), Luis Cayo, and the ONCE, Miguel Carballeda, went to La Moncloa and held a working meeting with Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the holder of Social Rights, Ione Belarra. At the meeting, they refreshed the president’s memory about the pending promises and obtained his commitment to expedite this measure already in its parliamentary process, according to sources from all parties. Carballeda took advantage of the moment to raise other claims, such as an own headquarters for Paralympic athletes or that solidarity funds go from 0.7% to 1%.

The President of the Government, in any case, warned the presidents of Cermi and ONCE that they should also intervene with the PP to unblock the processing of the constitutional reform. At the very exit of La Moncloa, the president of ONCE called Genoa 13, headquarters of the popular, and reiterated a demand that these organizations and their thousands of affiliates already deduce at this point as “a matter of dignity of the people” , as summarized by Carballeda. The ONCE director interprets that he obtained from Sánchez and Feijóo his “commitment” that the reform will go ahead before the end of the legislature, and now he wants it to be as soon as possible and unanimously. He lacks the explicit support of Vox.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In Congress there is a very majority support for the change in article 49, with some nuances. The fear of the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox that the nationalist and pro-independence parties associated with the Government may try to introduce some broader modification of the Constitution persists. But that threat is quite diluted for now, given the evidence that separatist parties such as ERC or EH Bildu have not registered any amendments.

The PNV, however, has done so and without practically forgetting any of its historical demands. The Basque nationalist party has presented 11 amendments, in which it claims to introduce into the Constitution the recognition of the Basque people’s right to decide and the limitation of the inviolability of the King; questions the functions of the Armed Forces; propose to eliminate article 155 that allowed the intervention of the Generalitat of Catalonia and advocates the improvement of the institutional guarantees of the “historical rights of Euskadi”, for which he advocates the creation of a Foral Chamber in the Constitutional Court.