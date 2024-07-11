The agreement reached between the PSOE and the PP to renew the General Council of the Judiciary is moving forward in Congress, fulfilling its parliamentary procedures, to the great anger of practically all the partners of the Executive, on the one hand, and on the other of Vox, until now an ally of the Popular Party in various autonomous regions and many town councils. PP and PSOE joined their seats in Congress to reject this Thursday the amendments in their entirety registered by Vox and Podemos against this agreement of the classic bipartisanship. The usual allies of the Government reproached the PSOE for having negotiated with those responsible for the spying on rivals practiced for years by the so-called “patriotic police” ordered by those responsible for the Ministry of the Interior of the PP executives. Vox, in the midst of a phase of rupture with the PP, interpreted this alliance as the birth of a new coalition: “Pepesoe”.

The agreement to renew the General Council of the Judiciary and change some aspects of the Statute of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, sealed on June 25 between PSOE and PP after five and a half years of blockage by the Popular Party, continues its planned parliamentary path in order to be approved before the end of July. This strategic agreement does not hide the enormous differences between the parties to this negotiation or the great annoyance it has caused to their respective political allies. The plenary session therefore noted the rejection of the majority of the Chamber to the two amendments to the whole registered against this agreement: with 297 votes against in the case of the one proposed by Podemos and 302 in the one processed by Vox. In the one presented by Podemos, the 33 Vox deputies abstained.

The secretary general of Podemos, the former minister Ione Belarra, insisted on the idea that this agreement, which she described as collusion, comes to inaugurate “a new era of the great coalition in Spain and in Europe, that of legitimizing the dirty war against Podemos and against all those who want to change things for the better.” Belarra questioned the PSOE for negotiating with the Popular Party after learning of the different cases that she defined as lawfare, judicial persecution against his party or even “judicial coup”. It was at that moment that he mentioned the case of espionage on leaders of his party and then “the maneuvers of the judge (Joaquín) Aguirre”, who is investigating Carles Puigdemont and the Russian plot and “the judicial vaudeville of the judge (Juan Carlos) Peinado”, who is handling the case of Begoña Gómez. The acting president at that time of the Cortes, the socialist Alfonso Gómez Rodríguez de Celis, ordered the term “judicial coup” to be removed from the written minutes of the session, as he later did when it was repeated by the spokesman for ERC, Gabriel Rufián.

Vox spokesman Javier Ortega Smith defended his amendment as a whole, but above all took advantage of his speech to attack “the merger by absorption of the second party in the Chamber into the first”, in reference to the understanding between the PSOE and the PP. Ortega considered that with this agreement the composition of “a new parliamentary coalition, the Pepesoe, of shared interests” is inaugurated and there he recounted the times and issues in which these formations have voted the same in Congress or the European Union on different issues, including the recent distribution of unaccompanied immigrant minors that has brought the relationship of the far-right party with the PP to the brink of breaking up.

The discussion in the plenary session was used by the parties to present all kinds of pending demands and claims in judicial matters. The spokesperson for Junts, Josep María Cervera, described it as a “bad joke” that PSOE and PP are now trying to justify this agreement with the aim of reinforcing judicial independence and called them “a gang of tricksters from the Spain of always, that of a rotten State, that does not change anything, that of the transition and the trial of 23-F”. Rufián, from ERC, regretted that the pact does not reflect “the different sensitivities of the Chamber” and focused his intervention on attacking the racist positions of Vox.

The PSOE representative, Isaura Leal, chose to highlight that the unblocking of the PP vetoes and “the agreement between different parties” benefits the judicial career, institutional society and the Rule of Law and urged the popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to continue along the path of more “transcendent and State agreements” now with immigration. The PP spokesperson, Miguel Tellado, reminded the PSOE after Belarra’s presentation of the level of “insults” from its radical partners and attributed all the credit for the judicial pact to his party.