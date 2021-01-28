Bipartisanship is regaining force to the detriment of the new parties, according to the latest barometer from the Center for Sociological Research (CIS). The PSOE and the PP grow more than one point at the expense of Ciudadanos and Vox in the survey carried out between January 7 and 25. The formation of Inés Arrimadas, with a vote estimate of 9.3%, is the one with the lowest, with 1.2 points less compared to December. Nor does the extreme right fare any better: Santiago Abascal’s party loses a point and would gain 13% support. But even so, it continues as the third preferred force ahead of United We Can: the government’s minority partner leaves one tenth (10.7%). Pablo Casado’s party (20.5%) would be the one that would experience the greatest increase – 1.3 points, one tenth more than the PSOE – although the Socialists, with an estimated vote of 30.7%, maintain the cushion of more than ten points of difference with the main opposition party.



In the last barometer of 2020, presented on December 21, the members of the Executive began to lose support after a year of the coalition government. According to the CIS, the PSOE won the elections, but the right-wing parties closed the gap with the Socialists: in fact, the sum of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos (43.7%) exceeded that of the coalition partners (40 ,3%). This difference is now reduced to just over a point and a half ―42.8% and 41.4% respectively― in the latest barometer, in which 3,862 people from 50 provinces have been surveyed.

Pedro Sánchez continues to be the best valued leader, despite the fact that he does not inspire confidence in 70.4% of the survey participants, a percentage that in the case of Pablo Casado shoots up to 85.7%. The president repeats the result of last month with an average score of 4.3. Inés Arrimadas follows him with 3.8 —one tenth less— and the leader of the PP with 3.4 (-0.2). Both Pablo Iglesias (3.2) and Santiago Abascal (2.5) obtain the same mark as last month. The Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles , is the most valued of the cabinet, with 5.1 points out of ten possible. The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, also approved (5). Salvador Illa, former Minister of Health and candidate of the PSC to the Catalan elections, and Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor, close the podium (4.6). The second vice president and secretary general of Podemos and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, are the worst valued (3.3).

The start of the vaccination campaign on December 27 and the reliability of the vaccines has caused a major change. According to the CIS, 72.5% of those surveyed would now be willing to be vaccinated against covid-19 immediately, which represents an increase of 32.5 percentage points compared to last month. 16.5% would not. In the previous demographic work, the Spanish who were not willing to do it quickly had already dropped from 47% to 28%.

Third wave

The survey has been developed in full advance of the third wave of coronavirus in Spain – which forced the autonomous communities to tighten restrictions to curb infections – and after announcing that the already former Minister of Health Salvador Illa would leave the ministry to head the candidacy of the PSC in the Catalan elections of February 14. Two out of every three participants in the survey prefer that the fight against the pandemic be carried out jointly by the Government and the autonomous communities. 18.1% think that the Executive should be the main responsible (a point and a half more than last month).

The coronavirus and the lack of sufficient resources to deal with the pandemic (51.4%) replace the economic crisis as the main problem for Spaniards (45.5%). The following is another classic, unemployment (29.7%), ahead of political problems in general (17.8%) and the bad behavior of politicians (16.2%). In the weeks in which the survey was developed, the scandals about irregular vaccinations against covid-19 began to tarnish the immunization campaign in Spain and forced several mayors, councilors – such as the head of Health of Murcia – and even the former chief to resign. of the Defense Staff, who skipped the queue to get vaccinated.

This first monthly barometer of the year was presented later than usual, so that the demographic institute could carry out two studies published at the beginning of the month. The first, on the effects of the coronavirus, was presented on January 7. It reflected that the economic crisis was the main problem for citizens, followed by the pandemic. In addition, the CIS published on the 21st its survey on the Catalan elections of 14-F, which gave the PSC as the winner, followed by ERC.