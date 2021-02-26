The great global pact for the renewal of institutions and constitutional bodies such as the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) is resisting. The PSOE and the PP failed in their attempt to have it ready for this Thursday. Both political formations sent two statements after 00:00 this Friday to report that the agreement not only has not been reached, but that it may still be a long way from closing. “Both parties confirm that there are pitfalls, so it has not been possible to reach a pact,” socialists and conservatives agreed.

The statements were identical except for one point: the order of the actors who negotiate the renewals of these constitutional bodies. For the PP, the conversations are only between them and the PSOE. On the other hand, however, it is emphasized that it is the government and the popular people who are sitting on the table. And the Government includes United We Can in the equation, vetoed by the PP in turn.

In what both parties do agree, (whether they are PSOE-PP or Government-PP), is that “telephone contacts and meetings have been held today (for this Thursday) to try to reach an agreement for the renewal of the CGPJ, the Constitutional Court, the Ombudsman, the Court of Accounts and the Spanish Agency for Data Protection ”.

RTVE renewal



The conversations opened just two weeks ago by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Casado, after the heat of the Catalan electoral battle, have in any case already given first fruit. The Congress appointed yesterday with the votes of socialists, popular, United We Can and PNV six of its ten new advisers, among them, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, who will serve as president replacing Rosa María Mateo. The other four, on which there is also agreement, will be appointed by the Senate.

This first understanding, reached against the clock just a few hours before the closing of the voting period enabled by telematic means for the deputies, supposed ‘a priori’ an exercise of good will by both parties and gives a clue as to what may be ahead. come. Among the new councilors there will be four elected at the proposal of the PSOE (the president, Elena Sánchez – former general secretary in Mateo’s team – Ramón Colom and Conchi Cascajosa); three at the proposal of the PP (Jenaro Castro, Carmen Sastre and Consuelo Aparicio), two from Unidas Podemos (José Manuel Martín Medem and Roberto Lakidain) and one from the PNV (Juan José Baños).

As in the subsequent announcement, in the statement in which it reported the agreement, the PP limited itself to stating that its pact is with the Socialists. But sources from Moncloa congratulated themselves yesterday on having achieved not only that the popular accept a Board of Directors in which they feel advisers proposed by the formation of Pablo Iglesias but also that their coalition partners were willing to participate in an agreement with the Pablo Casado party. The same formula is intended to end the interim of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which should have been renewed in December 2018.

The negotiation of the Judiciary



Despite the fact that the PP has made the veto of Unidos Podemos one of its main workhorses, in the Government they insist that this formation will elect two of the twenty members of the governing body of the judges. Another will correspond to the Basque nationalists, although in this case the square will come out of the PP quota. The Socialists would thus ensure the progressive majority, with eight members of their appointment, two of their partner and the presidency, which will fall to a woman.

On the table are many of the names that were already agreed two years ago, before the WhatsApp in which the popular ones boasted of going to control the Criminal room through the “back door” made the first jump pact between Sánchez and Casado por los aires. Not that of the magistrate elected to the presidency, Manuel Marchena, who refused to be part of the Council upon hearing the controversial message, but that of judges such as Pilar Teso and Ana Ferrer, possible presidents, Juan José González Rivas, José Manuel Sieira, José Antonio Montero, Ramón Arozamena, Alejandro Abascal, Ignacio Espinosa, Esther Erice, Inmaculada Montalbán, José María Fernández Seijo or Gema Espinosa.

The main opposition party has already made it clear that it will not accept names linked to Podemos, such as that of its former deputy and today Government delegate for gender violence, Victoria Rosell, or Ricardo de Prada, one of the two judges who sentenced the PP as a lucrative participant in the ‘Gürtel’ plot, so that the exit could be, as they pointed out long ago in the PSOE, in the election of magistrates of progressive sensitivity not so significant.

In any case, the position of strength of those of Casado in the CGPJ negotiation is greater than that of RTVE, which could have been renewed in a second vote without their contest, as happened in 2018, only with an absolute majority and the support of five groups. The renewal of the Judiciary requires a reinforced three-fifths majority that the PSOE has preferred not to change despite having threatened to do so and despite Podemos’ insistence on taking that step.

Apart from this matter, the two major parties are holding talks through the Secretary General of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the Secretary General of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, for the renewal of the Constitutional Court, the Court of Accounts, the Protection Agency of Data and the Ombudsman, that the PSOE would like to entrust the former Minister of Education and leader of the opposition in Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo.

Both Ciudadanos and Vox were very critical of both formations yesterday, which they accused of “dividing up” the institutions. The Santiago Abascal party even opted for mockery at the cry of “Let them kiss!”