Far from feeling called to dialogue, PSOE and PP interpreted, or adapted, the King’s words to their benefit after the traditional Christmas Eve speech. Felipe VI made this December 24 special emphasis on the need to avoid “the erosion of the institutions.” The head of state made this appeal in the midst of an unprecedented battle on account of the renewals of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and the Constitutional Court, to which the partisan closure of the socialists and popular have led, for the moment, to a dead end and jeopardized the relationship between the legislative and judicial powers.

Both PSOE and PP argue that Felipe VI agrees with each one. «The message from HM King Felipe VI shows that we have a Head of State aware of the country’s challenges, Europeanist and aware that only from unity, respect for the Constitution and the integrity of the institutions in difficult times, Spain can move forward,” the socialists said on Twitter.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo agreed to support the King’s words in defense of the Constitution, although according to his own interpretation of the institutional crisis. “We share the great speech of HM the King in defense of the Constitution, the legacy of the Transition and the strength of the institutions in the face of the challenges we face,” said the leader of the PP.

Feijóo was joined in the ranks of the PP by the president of the Community of Madrid. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who in recent weeks has reiterated that Pedro Sánchez plans to end the monarchy to install a third republic, pointed out that “the King remembers everything we owe to the Transition and the principles of our Constitution.”