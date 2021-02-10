“We do not oppose the government,” he defended himself this Tuesday without anyone having asked him about it, Enrique Santiago, deputy spokesman for United We Can in Congress and general secretary of the United Left. And he did so to maintain that in the case of his proposal to reform in the Penal Code some articles on the crime of glorifying terrorism or outraging the crown, his training had “scrupulously” complied with the coordination protocol agreed at the end of January in a discreet meeting with his government partner, the PSOE. That appointment was arranged to avoid the “small dysfunctions” that have been evident since the beginning of 2021 between the two parties when it comes to “unilaterally” appropriating some legal and parliamentary initiatives. These unchecking began after the approval in December of the draft of the General State Budget, which should have given stability to the Government. The justification now is the uncertain Catalan electoral campaign.

The president of the United We Can parliamentary group, the Catalan Jaume Asens, was thus able in the same press conference to confess that he had just expressed to the PSOE his “concern” about the “unilateral” impulse of the call zerolo law on equal treatment, and on which it awaited a rectification of this behavior, and then affirming that there was “full coordination” in the work of both formations. In private, sources from the leadership of the PSOE and United We can only speak of permanent “disloyalty” and notices and messages are launched through the media.

In that coordination meeting between the partners on January 27, harsh reproaches were heard and both parties agreed to reactivate three bilateral talks between leaders at different levels and use the Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts to channel their interests and report on their legislative priorities in parliament. The method has not been successful the first time around.

The example of the changes that are now being sought in the Penal Code to further protect freedom of expression, especially after the pressure exerted by numerous public figures with the case of rapper Pablo Hásel, is the perfect manual of how the two partners in the Executive they look at each other in Congress with distrust and much more than askance.

Asens and Santiago struggled to explain this Tuesday in Congress that Unidos Podemos already registered a proposal to eliminate these crimes from the Penal Code in March 2018, which later declined due to electoral appointments, and which they resumed in February 2020, when it was held to relegate again for the emergencies of the pandemic. Despite this, La Moncloa reported without the knowledge of Podemos at 9:00 p.m. on Monday that the Ministry of Justice “planned” to review this article. The two leaders of Podemos were “glad” of that good disposition now of Justice, but they registered their proposal of law on their own and without the PSOE and predicted that in due course it will then come out with much support.

Asens also took the opportunity to reveal his “surprise” and “concern” upon learning this Tuesday, upon reaching the Board of Spokespersons of Congress, that the PSOE will take the so-called debate in plenary session next week zerolo law for equal treatment and non-discrimination. When he saw the matter already on the agenda, he called the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, from Podemos, to inform her. And he dropped that he hopes that this project does not intend to “block” the Sexual Freedom law or the law for Real and Effective Equality of Trans People prepared by the Ministry of Equality, led by Irene Montero. In Podemos they point with suspicion there both to the Ministry of Justice and to the PSC, which Asens accused of harboring in its ranks members of the old Democratic Union who oppose those norms.

From the PSOE in Congress they prefer to ignore these obvious differences and rush their calendar to “consolidate the social shield in the face of the crisis and the government’s effort so that no one is left behind as happened in the previous crisis that the weakest paid for,” as indicated this Tuesday Rafael Simancas, the group’s general secretary. They defend that they alerted Podemos weeks ago that they would use their legislative quotas to carry out those projects and that is what they have done.