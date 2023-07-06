The spokesmen for the parliamentary groups of the PSOE and Mixto (of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde) agreed this Thursday to describe the speech of the PP candidate for the Presidency of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, as a “little theatre”. Both José Vélez and María Marín assured that PP and Vox already have an agreement to form a coalition agreement, but they delay making it official and simulate a disagreement in the Regional Assembly due to partisan interests related to the general elections on July 23. Before these two elections, they explained, these two right-wing parties intend to highlight their differences, despite the recent pacts to allow governments in the Valencian Community, Extremadura and the Balearic Islands.

«We are before a little theater, before a pantomime, because we are in an electoral campaign [oficialmente arrancará a las 0 horas de este sábado] and in Madrid they have told López Miras to (give) hold off to try to deceive the public” and hide his pact with Vox, said the socialist Vélez. In an appearance before journalists, accompanied by fellow deputies Carmina Fernández and Marisol Sánchez Jódar, Vélez predicted that PP and Vox “will coincide in the program and in the government.” “In the Assembly they have already been given the presidency of three commissions, including Agriculture and the Environment, with what you can already imagine,” he reasoned. He did not mention the Mar Menor.

María Marín pointed out that “they already have a government pact for July 24.” And he stated that “it is a three-way pact between PP, Vox and the Ingenio Foundation, which represents agribusiness” in the Mar Menor basin.” The parliamentarian, who appeared with her partner Vïctor Egio, accused López Miras of carrying out “a speech addressed to Vox, not to the population”, of being applied in the “whitening” of the “extreme right” from the “extreme right” and even of “lying and hiding his pact with Vox”.

Town halls, sexist violence and the Mar Menor



In addition, Vélez pointed out the “cynicism” of the popular leader for claiming his legitimacy to govern alone, having obtained 43% of the votes in the regional elections, after having prevented the investiture of PSOE mayors who obtained higher rates of support in the municipalities of Molina de Segura, Cieza, Puerto Lumbreras and Torres de Cotillas. In those four town halls, Vélez recalled, the PP seized power through pacts with Vox.

Regarding the speech of the popular candidate to revalidate the Presidency of the Community, Vélez and Marín harshly reproached him for the omission of any reference to sexist violence and the Lgtbi collective. The socialist spokesman added the silence on “equality and culture”, and interpreted it as a sign that the popular “already have an agreement with Vox, but they have to keep it on standby so that their partners do not get angry.” Faced with this political line, he promised that the PSOE will be in front to “not go back on rights.”

And he added that he would have “liked” to see policies aimed at reducing the rate of poverty and social exclusion, which “we lead” from the Region, to attend to “half a million people who are going through a dramatic situation” put on the table. He also used sarcasm and said he agreed with López Miras that it is “very urgent to work now” from a government, but for a basic reason: “because in four years he has not done anything.”

In the case of the spokeswoman for Podemos-IU-AV, she pointed out that the applicant’s promise to extend the deadline for farmers and ranchers to prove compliance with the Ley del Mar Menor is “another nod to Vox and its environmental denial.” And she charged with special emphasis against López Miras for not referring to the victims of sexist violence, despite the fact that, she pointed out, the Region has the highest rate of attacks on women.