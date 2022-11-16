The PSOE, Unidas Podemos and the Ministry of Equality, beyond the ‘only yes is yes’ law, have another open focus: the processing of the trans law. Sources from Unidas Podemos affirm that the PSOE “has not wanted to comply” with the proposal for a processing schedule made by the department headed by Irene Montero, which established that on the 18th, this Friday, the presentation phase should be closed. Sources from the socialist parliamentary group do not specify the times with which they work.

Equality, in order to expedite the regulation and that it could be approved before the end of the year, had also proposed that the term for amendments end on November 2, which was fulfilled, after the previous extensions of the terms that the PSOE supported by the existing division in its ranks and that caused demonstrations by the trans collective, unrest in United We Can and Equality and even the resignation of Carla Antonelli’s socialist card.

What was being resolved now was whether the report of the presentation, that is, whether the rule with the first amendments agreed behind closed doors by the group of deputies of the Equality Commission most involved in the processing of the law, could be ready this Friday. But it seems not.

difficult negotiation



The ones in the presentation are private and preparatory negotiations for the discussions that are already taking place in the open among all the members of the Equality Commission who then negotiate and vote on the amendments that are incorporated into the opinion that goes to plenary. But the agreement is not easy. United We Can demanded that the PSOE withdraw its proposals to change the norm, since, in its opinion, they “touch the heart” of the law, the right to gender self-determination, in its case that of minors. Nine other groups do not want reductions in the standard on this issue either.

In the processing of this law, the Equality Commission has full legislative capacity, which in principle, if approved by the Commission, would send the rule directly to the Senate. But almost all the laws have dedication to the Plenary and in this case, surely it is requested so that the proportion of the Chamber is respected.