Six months and 13 days after the entry into force of the “only yes is yes” law and with a thousand reductions in sentences for sexual offenders benefiting from an unwanted and undesirable loophole in the norm, Congress will vote and approve this Thursday the reform of the legislative text with which the Government has tried to place the reinforcement of consent at the forefront of international models for the protection of sexual freedom and has ended up becoming an ordeal, in addition to for the victims, for the PSOE and Unidas Podemos . The two members of the Executive, confronted as never before by a change that the Socialists are going to end up carrying out with the PP, will measure the precarious state of their alliance in the plenary session that begins at nine in the morning.

The almost seven months of validity of the current Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom have opened notorious tatters not only in the suit of an Executive that has seen its seams forced almost constantly throughout the legislature, but also of the bloc of the investiture, match between ERC and Bildu, who support United We Can, and the PNV, aligned with the socialists. The turning point caused by the disagreement between the Ministry of Equality and the Ministry of Justice, after the mandate of President Sánchez to fix the legal mess, and the presentation alone by the PSOE of the proposal to reform the law not only was not has reversed in these two and a half months, but has led to a schism that has cracked the Executive. An even more severe schism as Sánchez’s decision to go ahead, convinced that not changing the rule was worse than doing it late given the social unrest caused by sexual crimes, has meant the de facto intervention of the ministry led by Irene Montero .

The last call



The head of Equality and number two of Podemos has seen how the president who had always ended up endorsing her in the face of misgivings and objections in the socialist ranks itself has taken away, through the imposed reform, the maternity of the star law of his department to return the sentence ranges to the previous regulation. Yesterday, Montero directed a last call, knowing that it is already wasteland, to his partners to back down and maintain that women’s rights “are not negotiated with the PP.”

The purple ones are convinced that the trip undertaken by the PSOE to carry out its reform with the popular ones, which will finish off the Senate next week, will result in a discredit in front of the feminist movement. The aforementioned believe, on the other hand, that what the citizenry -and the electorate- understand best at this moment is that the law is being recalculated to avoid future mitigation of sentences and that theirs have amortized that the adjustment will be made with the support of the right . Today’s plenary session will stage this struggle between both parties to reduce, for their respective interests, the cost of the rupture. A bankruptcy that returns prominence to the bipartisanship, although the PSOE underestimates its negotiation with the PP and the latter maintains its demand that Sánchez be dismissed in its Executive.