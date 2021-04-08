PSOE and Podemos have joined Vox and Ana Martínez Vidal and have asked the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, to call early elections in the Region. They have been the last parties to join this claim. The secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, expressed it yesterday after learning that the defectors of Ciudadanos have taken control of the parliamentary group in the Assembly. “López Miras, if he wanted the Region and the institutions it represents, he would have already called elections,” Conesa said in a press release in which he accused the head of the regional Executive and the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, of “perverting »The institutions. “The stench of transgression, political corruption, lack of respect for the voters of Cs and the representation of the citizenry is unbearable. López Miras has turned politics into a dung heap. A shame and a drama for the present and the future of democracy in the Region, “said the leader of the opposition.

For his part, the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, agreed to accuse López Miras of turning the Region “into a pigsty”, also demanding the call for elections.

College surprise



The rector of the UMU, José Luján, acknowledged that Álvarez’s departure leaves him “out of place; we need a horizon of certain security at this very serious time. From the UPCT they insist “on the need for stability” to be able to approve the multi-year financing plan.