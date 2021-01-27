Disloyalty is subjective. That is the opinion of members of the leadership of United We Can and also of the PSOE in Congress. They agree on that. In who is the biggest culprit of these non-agreed behaviors, no. They also agree to address specific discrepancies and keep what is relevant: the votes. In this, the two partners of the coalition government do not stand out. They vote together on almost everything. Once the first draft of the State budget for 2021 was approved by this unprecedented Executive, the disagreements have surfaced with more force and in public, within the Council of Ministers and, by extension, among its parliamentary groups in the Cortes.

“Disloyalty always seems in this case of the minor partner with the eldest and the disloyalty is from both sides and in this relationship it always seems that we are the guilty and it is not like that,” they explain from the leadership of the group chaired by Pablo Iglesias. And they put the penultimate example, registered last week, with the proposal unilaterally promoted by the PSOE on the equal treatment law, a project that was also well advanced by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, from Podemos. The PSOE rejects that version and assures that Podemos was warned that they had been working on that plan for years and that they had agreed that its presentation would correspond to the parliamentary groups and, specifically, so that it could enter into debate in the next plenary session, at space reserved for socialists.

This obvious discrepancy, which the two formations admit, hides other struggles that are elucidated in the government coalition and that we identify in the dispute between the vice president, Carmen Calvo, and Irene Montero, for whom the cabinet’s feminist policies are patrimonial. From the PSOE, Montero was already warned, in a previous controversy, that at worst he had problems to carry out in the Chamber his emblematic project of the Sexual Freedom Law, known as the law of only yes is yes. Still pending.

Congress is, in this sense, a playing field to show the temperature at each moment of a complicated relationship, condemned to last because between the two groups they add 155 seats, to 21 of the absolute majority.

In Unidos Podemos they assume without complexes that they normally argue with the PSOE but they highlight a detail no less: “In practice we always vote with them, there we show our loyalty, we are not going to vote with the opposition.” And they remember what happened this Monday. A Permanent Delegation was summoned so that the opposition, and even regular partners of the Executive, demanded the appearance of farewell and balance of the already ex-Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. The president of his group, Jaume Asens, went to the press room, before that debate, and harshly criticized “that the candidate Illa did not allow Minister Illa to appear” and repeated it in the session. In the end, Podemos voted with the PSOE and prevented several appearances and their consequent disapprovals.

In the socialist leadership they emphasize that in Congress the important thing is the voting. “From time to time there are dysfunctions, and it is normal because we are two groups with different ideas and political cultures, but in the legislative action there have been hardly any problems”, they point out in the PSOE and show the good and permanent relationship of both spokespersons, Adriana Lastra and Pablo Echenique.

From Podemos they specify: “Our discrepancies are verbal, because the ministers who have power are those of the PSOE and they usually go for free and we have the floor”. And they remember that the groups have not met in more than two months.

Markings from both sides are not usually recorded in the voting panel. The most striking case occurred on December 1 when a member of Unidos Podemos went to the Chamber’s registry with ERC and EH Bildu to sign, without the knowledge of the PSOE, an amendment to the budgets to prohibit evictions until 2022. That day they were a lot about to happen.

From the socialist leadership Echenique was called to reproach him for that action and they convey with amazement that this leader was unaware of the action led by Enrique Santiago, deputy spokesman and general secretary of the United Left. In Podemos they deny it. The PSOE has verified on several occasions during this mandate that in Podemos and its different brands and confluences there are many leaders with signing power. In Podemos, they brand that vision as “unfair” and say that all their actions are coordinated through a management chat, in which Iglesias is also present. And that Echenique is always informed when appearances are going to take place, as happened on Monday with Asens against Illa, although not its content.