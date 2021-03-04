The coalition government has reached an agreement to include measures to curb evictions in the new State Housing Law. In a meeting held this Thursday between PSOE and United We Can, both formations have agreed that the courts have to request a report on this type of process from social services to prevent vulnerable families from staying without a housing alternative.

Sources from Podemos explain that the agreement for the future law would be carried out in terms similar to the mechanism used for the State. However, from the Ministry of Transport they clarify that the exceptional measures would not have continuity. Rather, “it is intended to improve those existing and currently regulated in the Civil prosecution law».

The team of the Second Vice Presidency, led by the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, and that of the Ministry of Transport, David Lucas, have been meeting for weeks to advance on the main points that will make up the new regulations. And, without a doubt, the evictions were one of the thorniest, given the refusal of the ministry of José Luis Ábalos to attend to this historic claim of Podemos.

Changes in regulations



Until now, the suspension of the eviction prevailed until the measures that social services deemed appropriate for a maximum period of between one and three months. “The experience of applying this regulation requires an improvement in the regulation of the eviction procedure in vulnerable situations,” indicate socialist sources.

As indicated, the Civil Procedure Law 1/2000 would now be modified so that the protection by which the tenant can request the social services report is extended to precarious assignments and squatting cases, the process may be delayed.

In the same way, propose to advance the time of notification by the Court to social services at a procedural moment prior to launch, specifically at the time of admission of the claim.

«This notification would be produced ex officio, as a legal obligation imposed on the Court itself, so that the consent of the defendant would not be necessary, without prejudice to being informed that they have the right to go to social services on their own initiative if they do so. want, “they say.

What will not change excessively will be the criminal proceedings. According to the agreed measures, a provision would be incorporated for communication to the social services to take place in criminal proceedings in which the commission of a possible crime of usurpation of persons in vulnerable situations is being prosecuted. But in this case the suspension of the eviction would not occur.

Coalition Government sources indicate that the objective of the measure would be to guarantee effective and rapid communication (as automated as possible) between the judicial body and the social services so that they can quickly assist people in situation of vulnerability, as well as offering housing solutions and “avoiding situations of distress as a consequence of the eviction.”

This progress in the matter of evictions has not served, however, to close another of the main obstacles to implement the new Housing Law: the regulation of rental prices in stressed areas. A price control that is an absolute priority for the purple formation, from where they defend that it is a Government agreement that also helped to carry out the Budgets of this year.