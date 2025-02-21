Representatives of PSOE and Jons They have gathered this Friday in Swissin one of the monthly meetings agreed at the beginning of the legislature, to Just four days that the proposition of the law that asks the President of the Government, is debated in Congress, Pedro Sánchez, that undergoes a matter of “trust”.

The meeting in Switzerland, which has advanced The avant -garde And they have confirmed knowledgeable sources of the meeting, it could serve to advance those issues in which more difficulties are finding to reach an agreement, such as the TRANSFER TO CATALUÑA of immigration competencies.

This transfer was a commitment to which PSOE and Junts arrived last year and allowed the processing of the Congress of the Congress of the Congress of First Omnibus Decree of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, but so far it has not been possible to realize it in facts.

Junnts emphasizes that the commitment achieved foresaw the “integral” transfer of immigration skills, but there are pitfalls, such as the control of borders or the management of NIE, in which It has not yet been possible to find a formula of consensus.

The discrete meetings that both parties have been celebrating in Switzerland since the beginning of the legislature – the first of them was attended by Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Turull and Miriam Nogueras, by Junts, and Santos Cerdán, on behalf of the PSOE -tell With the presence of a International verifierthe Salvadoran diplomat Francisco Galindo Vélez.

The result of this Friday’s meeting in Switzerland can be decisive for the debate of next week in the Congress of Deputies, since, in case of reaching an agreement on pending issues, Junts could Give your “trust” to be restored In the Sánchez government and make its request for a matter of trust unnecessary, considering that the agreements are already “fulfilling”.