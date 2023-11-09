The PSOE and Junts have everything ready to stage today the agreement that will guarantee Pedro Sánchez his investiture, according to negotiation sources. The leadership of Carles Puigdemont’s party is traveling at this time to Brussels, where the number three of the socialists had been installed for days waiting to iron out all the differences that still remained around, fundamentally, the scope of the amnesty law. but also, according to the information conveyed the day before yesterday, on some other issues.

Although the signing – which will be carried out by Cerdán and the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull – is imminent, the socialists already made it clear yesterday that the investiture plenary session will not take place until next week. As a prior step for Sánchez to ask the lower house for his confidence, the bill demanded by the independentistas must be registered in Congress. The socialists also want it to bear the signature of all the partners – Sumar, Junts, ERC, PNV, Bildu and BNG – and first of all they must make it known to them.

The forecast is that everything will happen quickly, although the Republicans warned this Monday that they will review the text that they had already agreed with the socialists – and in which, according to Oriol Junqueras, they managed to include the CDR of the Judas operation and the prosecuted by Tsunami Democràtic – to ensure that no modifications have been introduced with which they do not agree. Although they did not mention her name expressly, the Republicans refuse to give protection, for example, to the president of Junts and former president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, convicted of cutting up contracts when she was in charge of the Institució de les Lletres Catalans. Sumar also rejects amnesty cases of corruption.

One of the demands that Puigdemont has emphasized in recent days has been precisely that of not leaving out of the controversial rule cases opened after October 1 and without a strict relationship with the process but that he included within a spurious use of justice to persecute the adversary (‘lawfare’). In that bag would fit, in the opinion of Junts, people like the head of the former president’s office, Josep Lluis Alay, the former Minister of the Interior, Miquel Buch, the businessman and member of what came to be called the General Staff of the process Xavier Vendrell (indicted for an urban planning operation) or even the lawyer Gonzalo Boye (who is being investigated for money laundering in a case with the drug trafficker Sito Miñanco) and Borràs. It is not clear, in any case, that all of them will be able to benefit from the amnesty law. The PSOE, in fact, assures that the names of the latter have not been put on the table in the final negotiation.

The agreement, if as everything indicates it is finalized this afternoon, comes a week after what the socialists had planned and after six days that have ended with protests in front of the PSOE headquarters against Sánchez’s decision to leave unpunished the crimes committed by the independentists in their attempt to achieve secession through unilateral means in 2017 but also in 2014. The acting head of the Executive already assured yesterday, in a visit to the workers of his training in Ferraz, that nothing would stop him and that he would manage to reissue the Government .