Good disposition of ERC, absolute secrecy of Junts. The PSOE advanced this Thursday with Esquerra to obtain their support for the Socialists to maintain the presidency of Congress. The one who was already one of the main allies of the Government of Pedro Sánchez in the last legislature has the word that the PSOE will allow him to form his own parliamentary group and, for his part, has made it clear that he does not aspire to positions on the Table of the Camera. ERC’s position contrasts with that of Junts, the other pro-independence group on which the parliamentary majority depends, entrenched in silence for now. Esquerra insists that Junts form a common front to present their demands in Madrid. “This is a golden opportunity and we should not miss it,” said the new ERC deputy Teresa Jordà.

The parliamentarians of ERC and Junts went to Congress this Thursday to present their accreditations with a resounding contrast of attitudes. Esquerra appeared before the media, made statements showing his readiness for the agreement and had no qualms in divulging that he would meet with the acting Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts, Rafael Simancas, one of the most seasoned socialists in the negotiations over the years. with other groups. The two parties had already maintained telephone and telematic contacts since the July 23 elections, but it was the first time they had seen each other in person.

On the other hand, the Junts representatives – led by their spokesperson in Congress, Míriam Nogueras – did not make the slightest comment. They did not even confirm -not even in the PSOE- if they had taken advantage, as ERC did, to hold a meeting with the Socialists.

Although Esquerra has not yet ratified its support for the candidacies presented by PSOE and Add to the Table, clear progress emerged from the contacts this Thursday. The Catalan formation separates the negotiation on the governing bodies of the new Congress, which is set up on the 17th, from the subsequent process that could lead to the investiture of Sánchez. That is to say, ERC reserves the purely political demands for the moment in which they begin to speak of the Government. At the moment the demands stick to parliamentary mechanics. In addition to its own group —which would not automatically correspond to it in application of the electoral results—, ERC has raised its desire to preside over a commission in Congress. The meeting with Simancas, which ended before 3:00 p.m., went “well” and some “logistical” issues were closed, such as the issue of commissions, according to ERC sources present at the meeting. In addition to “advancing” in the talks, they were summoned to continue speaking over the next few days. Regarding the composition of the Table, from ERC they assure that in the “equation raised” by the PSOE, initially there is only representation of the Socialists and Sumar, and that the PNV is left out, according to the same sources. There was no mention of issues related to the investiture, they say in Esquerra.

Deputy Jordà warned that her group is not going to offer any type of “free” support, at the same time that she sowed her intervention with conciliatory words. And she stressed that ERC will always prefer a “progressive” Congress Table and Government than others controlled by the right. When asked about the unity of action that Esquerra has offered Junts —without obtaining an answer for now— it was when Jordà paraphrased some words from the general secretary of the latter formation, Jordi Turull, to highlight that the results of 23-J place the the whole of the independence movement before a “golden opportunity” to assert its strength in Madrid. The ERC deputy also described as a “first order shame” the decision of two conservative magistrates of the Constitutional Court who, taking advantage of the fact that they currently had a majority in the Vacation Chamber of that body, refused to admit an appeal from the ERC for processing. expresident Carles Puigdemont against the latest arrest warrant against him.

Junts did not leave the slightest hint of what his attitude could be in the constitution plenary session of Congress, next Thursday the 17th. Puigdemont’s party, in any case, would benefit from one of the measures committed by the PSOE to ERC, the creation of its own parliamentary group. Both formations are in the same situation: they did not reach 15% of the votes in the four constituencies to which they concurred on 23-J, a condition required by the Regulations of Congress.

Hermeticism is not only the heritage of Junts. In the PSOE, such caution reigns so as not to make any false move that could harm a negotiation so delicate that a single word comes out of the mouths of its leaders at all hours: discretion. One of the key people in the process, the acting Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, also went this Thursday to be accredited and in a brief appearance before the media he did not let the slightest glimpse of what is being cooked before the imminent Constitution of the Courts. “I guess I’m not going to be very original,” he said. “We need to be discreet, responsible and prudent. When there is news and agreements, it will be communicated to you.

The other formation of the acting government, Sumar, is leaving the PSOE to lead the negotiations, although its leaders maintain contacts with members of the pro-independence groups on their own to create a favorable climate. Yolanda Díaz’s platform has already put on the table a proposal aimed at gaining the support of peripheral nationalism: the reform of the Regulations of Congress to allow the use of co-official languages.