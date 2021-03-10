Both parties reach a majority of 23 deputies that would remove Fernando López Miras from office Ana Martínez Vidal and Diego Conesa in the Regional Assembly in a file photo. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

Ciudadanos, current partner of the PP in the Region of Murcia, will present throughout this morning together with the PSOE a motion of censure in the Regional Assembly against the Government of Fernando López Miras.

Ana Martínez Vidal, current spokesperson for the regional government, would be the candidate presented by both parties, which reach 23 deputies who give the majority in the regional parliament.

At this time, Socialist deputies are finalizing and signing the document of the motion of censure that they will present throughout the morning at the Regional Assembly.

As THE TRUTH has learned, the agreement would also include the intention of emulate the same strategy in the Murcia City Council to also unseat José Ballesta as mayor of the Consistory.