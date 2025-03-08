03/08/2025



Updated at 2:38 p.m.





There were moments of doubt but, finally, already despite the heavy rains and the wind, the 8M commission, organizing association of the first feminist march of the day in Madrid, decided to start umbrella in hand. The inclement weather reduced the number of attendees, which the organization estimated at 80,000 people. However, the leaders of the PSOE, add and Podemos, who also face their perfect storms, and the Minister of Equality, the socialist Ana Redondo.

The scandals for the alleged sexual aggressions of Íñigo Errejón, founder of Sumar and Pode It whips Spain.

The Minister of Equality will participate in the two feminist marches of Madrid, something unpublished, since the associations are critical of each other since the feminist movement was divided by disagreements with the policies of Podemos at the head of the Department of Equality. But the PSOE strives to demonstrate meeting capacity as requested Redondo this morning. «There are many more things that unite us than those that separate us and it is important that we are united. Although each one has their own accents or their own priorities, but the important thing is to be on the street, ”said the Minister of Equality, who has also underlined the role of their male companions:« Men and women are united in feminism and equality. ”

The March 8M march left Atocha to Plaza de España. They defend regulatory postulates of prostitution and are favorable to the ‘trans law’ approved by former Minister Montero. In the afternoon, starting at 6 pm, the feminist movement of Madrid, from Plaza de Cibeles and even Plaza de España will leave too. This association is abolitionist and very critical with the ‘trans law’.









Defense spending as smoke curtain

For its part, Podemos has used defense expenditure as a smoke curtain this week in the face of purse information. The former Minister of Equality and Eurodiputation of Podemos, Irene Montero, has launched a direct message to the President of the Government after Pedro Sánchez announced that Moncloa will accelerate the increase in defense spending to achieve the goal of reaching 2% of GDP before 2029.

«Feminists demand no to war and telling the Lord of War, Pedro Sánchez with von der Lyen, and the Western elites that we want peace. More security is achieved with more public services and not with more weapons, ”said Montero, accompanies the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra.

For their part, in adding, a co -governing party with the PSOE, they have focused their message from the march to point to the right and the extreme right as the threat of equality. “In front of those who have taken the flag of hatred against women and in front of those who want to turn feminism into a sexual struggle, we tell them that not a step back,” said the second vice president of the Government and party leader, Yolanda Díaz, accompanied by her coalition partner and Minister of Health, Mónica García. They have not wanted to enter more matters. A few days ago, Díaz admitted that facts like Errejón and purse “do a lot of damage” to feminism and the left, yes, he apostilled that sexist violence is “transverse” and “does not go from matches.”