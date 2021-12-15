Today, December 15, 2021, a series of reports of problems access to PlayStation Network and Twitch. It seems that in various parts of the world there are problems with various online services and that gaming ones have also been affected.

As you can see below, Twitch Support himself confirmed the problems related to the streaming platform. “Our team is aware of the issues and is working hard to fix them – we will continue to update you here,” the account managers write.

For what concern PS Network, reports arrive via Twitter from Australia, France and beyond. Downdetector shows a spike in reports related to PlayStation services in the last hour, with over 297 reports detected.

At the moment it does not seem that the problems are widespread in every part of the world. In Italy Twitch works, at least at the time of writing, and we have not detected any sign-in issues with PlayStation.

In case of news, we will update you.