Scientists of the Pskov State University are developing an ethnocultural and landscape atlas of the Pskov region. It will have no analogues either in Russia or abroad.

The intermediate results of the project were presented to the public by Professor of the Department of Geography Andrei Manakov. According to him, the structure of the atlas is unique primarily because it includes not only the visible component of landscapes, but also the invisible, spiritual part.

We are talking, in particular, about the linguistic landscape and ethnic groups that live on the territory of the Pskov region. The development of the structure of the atlas will be based not only on the uniqueness of ethnocultural landscapes, but also on modern scientific concepts, writes Pskov Information Agency…

The scientist spoke about the research at the All-Russian conference with international participation “Historical and geographical approach in the study of the cultural landscapes of the region.” It was carried out within the framework of the grant project of the Russian Geographical Society.